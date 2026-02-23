The next round of peace talks may take place this week - Budanov

Another round of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine may take place later this week. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

I think at the end of the week, this week - Budanov said.

He noted that "the negotiations are not easy, but we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all parties will need to make final decisions - whether to continue this war or move to peace."

Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media

Recall

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that peace negotiations should protect against a repeat of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.