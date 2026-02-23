The next round of peace talks may take place this week - Budanov

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 7486 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 12903 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 11960 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 12136 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 12113 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 11599 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11077 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12271 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 41402 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 46137 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 29034 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideoFebruary 23, 11:50 AM • 38793 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhotoFebruary 23, 01:28 PM • 25706 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 19064 views
Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss detailsFebruary 23, 02:35 PM • 6650 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 19161 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 41407 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 46140 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 139479 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 148721 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ihor Klymenko
Robert Fico
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Slovakia
Lviv
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 718 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 1448 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 4218 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 29106 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 63395 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Starlink
The Guardian

The next round of peace talks may take place this week - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that another round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine could take place at the end of this week. He noted that the talks are progressing, but the parties need to make final decisions.

The next round of peace talks may take place this week - Budanov

Another round of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine may take place later this week. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

I think at the end of the week, this week

- Budanov said.

He noted that "the negotiations are not easy, but we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all parties will need to make final decisions - whether to continue this war or move to peace."

Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media22.02.26, 21:22 • 65011 views

Recall

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that peace negotiations should protect against a repeat of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine