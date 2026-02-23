The next round of peace talks may take place this week - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that another round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine could take place at the end of this week. He noted that the talks are progressing, but the parties need to make final decisions.
Another round of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine may take place later this week. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, Reuters reports, according to UNN.
I think at the end of the week, this week
He noted that "the negotiations are not easy, but we are definitely moving forward and approaching the moment when all parties will need to make final decisions - whether to continue this war or move to peace."
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media22.02.26, 21:22 • 65011 views
Recall
The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that peace negotiations should protect against a repeat of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.