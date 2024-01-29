The New York Times: Hamas used Israeli weapons in October 7 attack

Hamas used weapons from Israel during the October 7 attack. This was reported by Israeli sources to The New York Times, UNN reports.

The weapons that the Israeli Defense Forces used in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the 17 years of the blockade were now used against them.

The information comes, among other things, from a report from early 2023, which states that thousands of rounds of ammunition and hundreds of weapons and grenades were stolen from poorly guarded Israeli military bases.

We feed our enemies with our own weapons the report says, according to the New York Times.

This will also apply to reused Israeli explosives that were fired into the Gaza Strip from Israel.

Unexploded artillery is an important source of explosives for Hamas said Michael Kardash, the former deputy head of the Israeli police's explosives unit.

Recent intelligence reports have shown that Hamas was able to build many of its rockets and anti-tank weapons from thousands of munitions that did not work when Israel threw them into Gaza.

The intelligence gathered during the months of fighting showed that just as the Israeli authorities misjudged Hamas' intentions before October 7, they also underestimated its ability to acquire weapons.

Israeli and U.S. military explosives allowed Hamas to fire rockets at Israel and penetrate Israeli cities from Gaza for the first time.

