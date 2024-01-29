The New York Times: Hamas used Israeli weapons in October 7 attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101932 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128720 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129871 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275558 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177830 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244278 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101597 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85594 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82197 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94529 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35124 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244278 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240833 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3353 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128720 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120140 views
The New York Times: Hamas used Israeli weapons in October 7 attack

The New York Times: Hamas used Israeli weapons in October 7 attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30148 views

Hamas used Israeli weapons and unexploded ordnance collected in Gaza to launch attacks against Israel on October 7, according to a recent New York Times report citing Israeli sources. These weapons were originally transferred to or used by the Israeli military.

Hamas used weapons from Israel during the October 7 attack. This was reported by Israeli sources to The New York Times, UNN reports.

Details

The weapons that the Israeli Defense Forces used in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the 17 years of the blockade were now used against them.

The information comes, among other things, from a report from early 2023, which states that thousands of rounds of ammunition and hundreds of weapons and grenades were stolen from poorly guarded Israeli military bases.

We feed our enemies with our own weapons

the report says, according to the New York Times.

This will also apply to reused Israeli explosives that were fired into the Gaza Strip from Israel.

Unexploded artillery is an important source of explosives for Hamas

said Michael Kardash, the former deputy head of the Israeli police's explosives unit.

Recent intelligence reports have shown that Hamas was able to build many of its rockets and anti-tank weapons from thousands of munitions that did not work when Israel threw them into Gaza.

AddendumAddendum

The intelligence gathered during the months of fighting showed that just as the Israeli authorities misjudged Hamas' intentions before October 7, they also underestimated its ability to acquire weapons.

Israeli and U.S. military explosives allowed Hamas to fire rockets at Israel and penetrate Israeli cities from Gaza for the first time.

Several UN staff members are suspected of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack27.01.24, 06:37 • 31089 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World
pinball-clemonsPinball Clemons
stephen-kotkinStephen Kotkin
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

