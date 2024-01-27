Several UN staff members are suspected of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced an investigation into the possible involvement of several of its staff members in the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7. The reason for this was the relevant accusations by Israel and the information provided by the Israeli authorities to the UN agency. This was reported by ZEin online, according to UNN .

UNRWA Secretary-General Philip Lazzarini said on the agency's website that "in order to protect the agency's ability to provide humanitarian assistance," he had decided to immediately terminate the employment contracts of the staff members suspected of the attack. An investigation will be launched to "immediately establish the truth".

Any UNRWA personnel involved in terrorist acts will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution Lazzarini said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed horror at the possible involvement of UNRWA staff in the massacre and threatened the victims with criminal consequences.

The US government suspended financial support to UNRWA after the allegations came to light. The U.S. State Department said it was "very concerned" about the development. Payments will be suspended until the investigation into the allegations is completed.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed Guterres of the move on Thursday. The Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement of a "comprehensive and independent" investigation into UNRWA.

