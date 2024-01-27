Several UN staff members are suspected of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102740 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113199 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143452 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140063 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172141 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284655 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178282 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167294 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148878 views

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 75222 views
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 32185 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 35425 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 45887 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65531 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102740 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236983 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262168 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 65531 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143452 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107396 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107357 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123431 views
Several UN staff members are suspected of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31091 views

Several UNRWA staff members are under investigation on suspicion of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel. This forced the UN Agency to immediately terminate their contracts and launch an investigation to establish the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced an investigation into the possible involvement of several of its staff members in the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7. The reason for this was the relevant accusations by Israel and the information provided by the Israeli authorities to the UN agency. This was reported by ZEin online, according to UNN .

Details

UNRWA Secretary-General Philip Lazzarini said on the agency's website that "in order to protect the agency's ability to provide humanitarian assistance," he had decided to immediately terminate the employment contracts of the staff members suspected of the attack. An investigation will be launched to "immediately establish the truth".

Any UNRWA personnel involved in terrorist acts will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution

Lazzarini said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed horror at the possible involvement of UNRWA staff in the massacre and threatened the victims with criminal consequences.

Addendum [1

The US government suspended financial support to UNRWA after the allegations came to light. The U.S. State Department said it was "very concerned" about the development. Payments will be suspended until the investigation into the allegations is completed.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed Guterres of the move on Thursday. The Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement of a "comprehensive and independent" investigation into UNRWA.

Netanyahu rejects release of Israeli hostages on Hamas' terms22.01.24, 02:20 • 30951 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

