Netanyahu rejects release of Israeli hostages on Hamas' terms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the release of Israeli hostages on Hamas' terms. In a video message, he emphasized that he is working around the clock to free more than 130 hostages who are still in captivity. He strongly rejected the militants' demands as "conditions of surrender for the Hamas monsters," The Times of Israel writes, UNN reports .

In order to release the Israeli hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and the preservation of its governmental authority in the area. It also calls for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in connection with Hamas' attack on Israel. This is stated in the Hamas report released on Sunday.

This is the first time a terrorist organization has publicly commented on the October 7 attack on Israel.

Hamas describes the attack as a "necessary step" given "all the Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people," but also admits to possible "mistakes.

