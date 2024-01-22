ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Netanyahu rejects release of Israeli hostages on Hamas' terms

Netanyahu rejects release of Israeli hostages on Hamas' terms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30948 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' conditions for the release of more than 130 Israeli hostages. Hamas's demands include an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, the preservation of its power in the region, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the release of Israeli hostages on Hamas' terms. In a video message, he emphasized that he is working around the clock to free more than 130 hostages who are still in captivity. He strongly rejected the militants' demands as "conditions of surrender for the Hamas monsters," The Times of Israel writes, UNN reports .

Details

In order to release the Israeli hostages, Hamas demands an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and the preservation of its governmental authority in the area. It also calls for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in connection with Hamas' attack on Israel. This is stated in the Hamas report released on Sunday.

This is the first time a terrorist organization has publicly commented on the October 7 attack on Israel.

Hamas describes the attack as a "necessary step" given "all the Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people," but also admits to possible "mistakes.

Israeli forces discover a hostage tunnel in Gaza: Hamas was holding 20 hostages21.01.24, 04:20 • 33024 views

