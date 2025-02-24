The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend

The superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World took off in its first weekend at the box office, but fell during the second weekend, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

"Brave New World, the latest sign that the Marvel machine isn't quite what it used to be, remained in first place at the box office in its second weekend with ticket sales of $28.2 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. But after debuting with $100 million in four days and $88 million in three days, this represented a sharp 68% drop.

While blockbusters often show significant second-weekend declines, only two previous MCU films have fallen this fast: The Marvels 2023, which dropped 78%, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania in 2023, which fell by 70%.

The part of Captain America starring Anthony Mackie was criticized by critics, and viewers also gave it a low B- rating according to CinemaScore. "Brave New World, which fans had hoped would fix Marvel's fortunes, was largely greeted as yet another example of the once impenetrable brand trying to regain its aura of invincibility before Avengers: Endgame" (Avengers: Endgame).

Nevertheless, Brave New World quickly grossed $289.4 million worldwide, with international sales almost reaching $150 million. And with several high-budget offerings hitting theaters in the coming weeks, it will have little competition for most of March, the publication writes.

The biggest new release of the weekend was Oz Perkins' The Monkey, the director's follow-up to his 2024 horror hit Longlegs. Adapted from a Stephen King short story, The Monkey opened with $14.2 million for Neon, the second-best debut for an independent distributor. The best was "The Longshanks," which opened with $22.4 million.

Neon had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. Sean Baker's Anora continues to gain momentum ahead of next Sunday's Oscars. The Best Picture favorite added a win at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

The 10 best movies at the US box office

1. "Капітан Америка: Прекрасний новий світ", $28,2 млн.

2. "The Monkey," $14.2 million.

3. "Paddington in Peru," $6.5 million.

4. "Dog Man, $5.9 million.

5. "Ne Zha 2," $3.1 million.

6. "Heart Eyes," $2.9 million.

7. "Mufasa: The Lion King," $2.5 million.

8. "The Unbreakable Boy," $2.5 million.

9. "Chhaava, $1.5 million.

10. "One of Them Days," $1.4 million.

