The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 17561 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 36790 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 74348 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44686 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109718 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95970 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116586 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148588 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115116 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 87850 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 43557 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105125 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55193 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 35951 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 74348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139535 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172037 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 13623 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 35951 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132525 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134414 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162907 views
Actual
The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend

The new Captain America lost 68% of its box office in the second weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 148050 views

Marvel's new movie Captain America: Brave New World showed a sharp 68% drop in box office receipts in its second weekend. The film grossed $289.4 million worldwide but received low reviews from critics and audiences.

The superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World took off in its first weekend at the box office, but fell during the second weekend, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

"Brave New World, the latest sign that the Marvel machine isn't quite what it used to be, remained in first place at the box office in its second weekend with ticket sales of $28.2 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. But after debuting with $100 million in four days and $88 million in three days, this represented a sharp 68% drop.

While blockbusters often show significant second-weekend declines, only two previous MCU films have fallen this fast: The Marvels 2023, which dropped 78%, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania in 2023, which fell by 70%.

The part of Captain America starring Anthony Mackie was criticized by critics, and viewers also gave it a low B- rating according to CinemaScore. "Brave New World, which fans had hoped would fix Marvel's fortunes, was largely greeted as yet another example of the once impenetrable brand trying to regain its aura of invincibility before Avengers: Endgame" (Avengers: Endgame).

Nevertheless, Brave New World quickly grossed $289.4 million worldwide, with international sales almost reaching $150 million. And with several high-budget offerings hitting theaters in the coming weeks, it will have little competition for most of March, the publication writes.

The biggest new release of the weekend was Oz Perkins' The Monkey, the director's follow-up to his 2024 horror hit Longlegs. Adapted from a Stephen King short story, The Monkey opened with $14.2 million for Neon, the second-best debut for an independent distributor. The best was "The Longshanks," which opened with $22.4 million.

Neon had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. Sean Baker's Anora continues to gain momentum ahead of next Sunday's Oscars. The Best Picture favorite added a win at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

The 10 best movies at the US box office

1. "Капітан Америка: Прекрасний новий світ", $28,2 млн.

2. "The Monkey," $14.2 million.

3. "Paddington in Peru," $6.5 million.

4. "Dog Man, $5.9 million.

5. "Ne Zha 2," $3.1 million.

6. "Heart Eyes," $2.9 million.

7. "Mufasa: The Lion King," $2.5 million.

8. "The Unbreakable Boy," $2.5 million.

9. "Chhaava, $1.5 million.

10. "One of Them Days," $1.4 million.

The movie “Captain America: Brave New World” received its first reviews12.02.25, 10:46 • 149699 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising