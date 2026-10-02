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The NBU significantly raised the dollar exchange rate, while the euro continues to become cheaper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.8333 and the euro at UAH 50.6975. Banks are selling the dollar for up to UAH 45.11.

The NBU significantly raised the dollar exchange rate, while the euro continues to become cheaper

As of Friday, October 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.83 per U.S. dollar. On Thursday, the official exchange rate was UAH 44.68 per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.70. UNN reports this, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.8333 (+15 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.6975 (-2 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.5933 (-2 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.57–45.11, the euro at UAH 50.51–51.19, and the zloty at UAH 11.35–11.82;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.97–45.00 per dollar and UAH 50.81–50.83 per euro.

      Recall

      According to the State Statistics Service, the average salary of a full-time employee of enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Ukraine in August 2026 amounted to UAH 31,892, which is 23.1% higher than in August 2025, but 1.1% lower than in July of this year.

      The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year15.09.26, 17:18 • 19461 view

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine