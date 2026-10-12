The NBU raised the official exchange rates of the dollar and euro for October 12

As of Monday, October 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.89 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 44.85 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.31. UNN reports this, citing the NBU’s data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.8894 UAH (+4 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.3138 UAH (+17 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4813 UAH (+2 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 44.66–45.17 UAH, the euro at 50.11–50.79 UAH, and the zloty at 11.23–11.67 UAH;

on the interbank market, exchange rates are 44.89–44.92 UAH/USD and 50.25–50.27 UAH/EUR.

We remind you

In September, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%. Eggs became the most expensive, rising by 43.6%, while sugar prices increased by 8.3%.

Ukraine promised the IMF to lift the moratorium on raising tariffs for gas, heat, and water