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The NBU lowered the official exchange rate of the dollar to UAH 44.46

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.4553 and the euro exchange rate at UAH 51.5357. Banks are selling dollars for UAH 44.31–44.80.

The NBU lowered the official exchange rate of the dollar to UAH 44.46

As of Wednesday, September 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.46 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was UAH 44.52 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.54. This was reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.4553 (-6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 51.5357 (-10 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.8988 (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 44.31–44.80, the euro at UAH 51.37–52.01, and the zloty at UAH 11.59–12.06;
    • on the interbank market, rates are UAH 44.50–44.53 per dollar and UAH 51.63–51.65 per euro.

      Reminder

      Over six months, Ukrainians entered into 4.2 million microloan agreements. The average loan increased to UAH 9,200, while the debt rose to UAH 32.3 billion.

      Russian authorities have banned cryptocurrency mining in Moscow, the Moscow region, and the Kursk region near the border with Ukraine31.07.26, 22:04 • 6365 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine