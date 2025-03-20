The NBU explained why the design of 1 and 2 hryvnia coins needs to be changed

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16707 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107275 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168942 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106461 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343004 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173473 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144809 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196109 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The NBU explained why the design of 1 and 2 hryvnia coins needs to be changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20657 views

The NBU plans to change the design of 1 and 2 hryvnia coins due to complaints about their similarity. The work was suspended due to the war, but they plan to return to it after stabilization.

The NBU explained why the design of 1 and 2 hryvnia coins needs to be changed

Deputy Director of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban said that the design of coins with a face value of one and two hryvnias may be changed to make them easier to distinguish. This is due to the fact that in 2021, the NBU received many complaints that these coins are too similar to each other, writes UNN with reference to an interview given by the Deputy Head of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban to The Page.

In 2021, the NBU responded to such complaints from Ukrainians, we started preparing for changes: we formed a working group, conducted focus groups, and started discussing possible changes to the design of one of these coins. Due to the full-scale war in February last year, this work was put on hold, but after the stabilization of the situation in the country, we will return to it

- said Shaban.

He explained that, in general, updating the banknote and coin series is a continuous process for all central banks. The National Bank of Ukraine is no exception in this case.

Such changes should be carried out on average once every seven to ten years, primarily to increase the security of cash. I would like to add that, in our opinion, future design changes should be carried out in dialogue with the public

- noted the NBU official.

Addition

Shaban reported that Ukraine is preparing to introduce digital money. The economist explained that this is an alternative form of money on par with cash and non-cash.

A draft law on taxation of crypto assets will be adopted in Ukraine by the end of this year. Currently, there are several global schemes for anonymizing the transfer of crypto assets.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
