The NBU explained why the design of 1 and 2 hryvnia coins needs to be changed
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU plans to change the design of 1 and 2 hryvnia coins due to complaints about their similarity. The work was suspended due to the war, but they plan to return to it after stabilization.
Deputy Director of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban said that the design of coins with a face value of one and two hryvnias may be changed to make them easier to distinguish. This is due to the fact that in 2021, the NBU received many complaints that these coins are too similar to each other, writes UNN with reference to an interview given by the Deputy Head of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban to The Page.
In 2021, the NBU responded to such complaints from Ukrainians, we started preparing for changes: we formed a working group, conducted focus groups, and started discussing possible changes to the design of one of these coins. Due to the full-scale war in February last year, this work was put on hold, but after the stabilization of the situation in the country, we will return to it
He explained that, in general, updating the banknote and coin series is a continuous process for all central banks. The National Bank of Ukraine is no exception in this case.
Such changes should be carried out on average once every seven to ten years, primarily to increase the security of cash. I would like to add that, in our opinion, future design changes should be carried out in dialogue with the public
Addition
Shaban reported that Ukraine is preparing to introduce digital money. The economist explained that this is an alternative form of money on par with cash and non-cash.
A draft law on taxation of crypto assets will be adopted in Ukraine by the end of this year. Currently, there are several global schemes for anonymizing the transfer of crypto assets.