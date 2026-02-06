The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season

After the end of the heating season, electricity prices for household consumers and tariffs for other utility services are likely to increase. This is reported in the new inflation report of the NBU for January, according to UNN.

The report states that the need to restore electricity generation and distribution facilities, as well as gas production infrastructure after large-scale damage, increases the likelihood of adjusting tariffs for utility services. This, in turn, will affect the dynamics of administratively regulated prices.

The NBU assumes that by the end of the current heating season, administrative inflation will decrease due to the moratorium on raising tariffs for the population for certain utility services.

... in the future, given the high needs for restoring the energy system, the forecast includes a technical assumption regarding an increase in electricity prices for household consumers. In addition, the NBU assumes that tariffs for other utility services covered by the moratorium will also be adjusted to gradually reach market-based levels - the report says.

At the same time, the report notes that the NBU does not have information about possible decisions in the field of tariff policy and is not involved in its formation.

