02:58 PM • 1650 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 2306 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 4248 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 7326 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 18373 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 15850 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 18811 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 60212 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53083 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 41230 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesFebruary 6, 10:22 AM
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicFebruary 6, 11:15 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itFebruary 6, 02:41 PM
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 4248 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicFebruary 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businessesFebruary 6, 11:00 AM
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 18373 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy armyFebruary 5, 03:05 PM
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 60212 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

The National Bank of Ukraine anticipates an increase in electricity prices and tariffs for other housing and communal services for the population after the heating season. This is due to the need to restore damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season

After the end of the heating season, electricity prices for household consumers and tariffs for other utility services are likely to increase. This is reported in the new inflation report of the NBU for January, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that the need to restore electricity generation and distribution facilities, as well as gas production infrastructure after large-scale damage, increases the likelihood of adjusting tariffs for utility services. This, in turn, will affect the dynamics of administratively regulated prices.

If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments30.01.26, 20:30 • 56621 view

The NBU assumes that by the end of the current heating season, administrative inflation will decrease due to the moratorium on raising tariffs for the population for certain utility services.

... in the future, given the high needs for restoring the energy system, the forecast includes a technical assumption regarding an increase in electricity prices for household consumers. In addition, the NBU assumes that tariffs for other utility services covered by the moratorium will also be adjusted to gradually reach market-based levels 

- the report says.

At the same time, the report notes that the NBU does not have information about possible decisions in the field of tariff policy and is not involved in its formation.

The government has instructed the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to ensure control over the recalculation of utility bills04.02.26, 19:50 • 4164 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Heating
Electricity
National Bank of Ukraine