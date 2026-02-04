The government has instructed the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to ensure control over the recalculation of utility bills

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to ensure supervision and control over service providers' compliance with the government's decision on recalculating utility payments. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I met with the head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Serhiy Tkachuk. I instructed to ensure supervision and control over service providers' compliance with the government's decision on recalculating utility payments, and also to respond to every case of consumer rights violation," Svyrydenko wrote.

She emphasized that the recalculation should be carried out by the service providers themselves, the utility companies. This should happen automatically for the period from January 1, without additional applications from people, and be reflected in the bills already in February. The decision concerns heat supply, water supply, and household waste removal.

"People should only pay for the services received. If there was no heat and water due to enemy shelling, consumers should not overpay," the Prime Minister added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that guarantees an automatic recalculation of utility payments if they were not provided or were provided with inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and for other reasons.