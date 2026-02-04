$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 9114 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 9284 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10170 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 17659 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24755 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19278 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22407 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36006 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51749 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

The government has instructed the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to ensure control over the recalculation of utility bills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to monitor the recalculation of utility payments. This applies to heating, water supply, and waste removal from January 1.

The government has instructed the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection to ensure control over the recalculation of utility bills

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to ensure supervision and control over service providers' compliance with the government's decision on recalculating utility payments. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I met with the head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Serhiy Tkachuk. I instructed to ensure supervision and control over service providers' compliance with the government's decision on recalculating utility payments, and also to respond to every case of consumer rights violation," Svyrydenko wrote.

She emphasized that the recalculation should be carried out by the service providers themselves, the utility companies. This should happen automatically for the period from January 1, without additional applications from people, and be reflected in the bills already in February. The decision concerns heat supply, water supply, and household waste removal.

"People should only pay for the services received. If there was no heat and water due to enemy shelling, consumers should not overpay," the Prime Minister added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that guarantees an automatic recalculation of utility payments if they were not provided or were provided with inadequate quality due to the consequences of enemy shelling and for other reasons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
