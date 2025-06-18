The National Police liquidated the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine: they were passed off as drugs for athletes

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 13489 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 45982 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 34135 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 52445 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 91241 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 214405 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 222212 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 199753 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228746 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192699 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.6m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 24660 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 63173 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 37771 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 71355 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 21523 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 124705 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 352388 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 396063 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 396556 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 465840 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 78013 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 137135 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 148991 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 208444 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118920 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

The National Police liquidated the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine: they were passed off as drugs for athletes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The National Police stopped the activities of the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine. They were manufactured in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa regions.

The National Police liquidated the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine: they were passed off as drugs for athletes

Law enforcement officers stopped the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine under the guise of imported medicines for athletes. The criminal group operated in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa regions, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the organizer and four members of an organized criminal group have been notified of suspicion of falsifying medicines and selling them (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 321-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the group operated in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa regions

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the members of the group established a full cycle of illegal manufacture and distribution of counterfeit medicines. They were produced in uncertified premises in one of the regions of Ukraine. For this, the defendants used artisanal equipment and raw materials of unknown origin.

The suspects produced a variety of medicines. Among them are hormonal anabolic steroids, including testosterone propionate, which is often taken by athletes to increase muscle mass

- the prosecutor's office said.

The products were sold under the guise of an imported drug from Malaysia, and the packaging was falsified. The medicines looked similar to the original products. They had factory packaging, labeling, holograms and instructions. However, most of the drugs were invented and were not registered in Ukraine or any other country.

Organized the sale of non-existent bitcoins for $160,000: a cyber fraudster exposed in Sumy region 12.06.25, 16:50 • 2876 views

In the future, these products were sold through Telegram channels, messengers and websites. In addition, it was sent by mail to various regions, where other participants were responsible for its storage and sale. The prosecutor's office explained that in this way, the suspects misled citizens and created the illusion of legality and quality of drugs that actually posed a direct threat to the life and health of consumers.

During the documentation of the activities of the interregional group, law enforcement officers conducted about 60 searches. They seized equipment, raw materials, a large amount of finished products - 20 thousand packages of more than 30 different names of medicines, almost 5 kg of tablets in bulk, 1850 bottles and 1245 packages of ampoules with anabolic drugs. Two BMW X5 and BMW M8 cars, cash in national and foreign currency, equivalent to more than UAH 20 million, were also seized.

Currently, all suspects have been chosen preventive measures. The investigation is ongoing.

The police reported that this is the first suspicion in the history of Ukraine for falsifying steroids. Law enforcement officers were able to prove that the drugs contained active substances that, according to the law, are medicines.

Addition

In the Lviv region, a large-scale scheme of purchasing equipment for the army, which caused losses of UAH 64 million, was exposed. Four officials and two representatives of the company have been notified of suspicion.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9