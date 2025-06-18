The National Police liquidated the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine: they were passed off as drugs for athletes

Law enforcement officers stopped the largest illegal production of anabolic steroids in Ukraine under the guise of imported medicines for athletes. The criminal group operated in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa regions, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the organizer and four members of an organized criminal group have been notified of suspicion of falsifying medicines and selling them (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 321-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, the group operated in several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa regions - the statement reads.

It is noted that the members of the group established a full cycle of illegal manufacture and distribution of counterfeit medicines. They were produced in uncertified premises in one of the regions of Ukraine. For this, the defendants used artisanal equipment and raw materials of unknown origin.

The suspects produced a variety of medicines. Among them are hormonal anabolic steroids, including testosterone propionate, which is often taken by athletes to increase muscle mass - the prosecutor's office said.

The products were sold under the guise of an imported drug from Malaysia, and the packaging was falsified. The medicines looked similar to the original products. They had factory packaging, labeling, holograms and instructions. However, most of the drugs were invented and were not registered in Ukraine or any other country.

In the future, these products were sold through Telegram channels, messengers and websites. In addition, it was sent by mail to various regions, where other participants were responsible for its storage and sale. The prosecutor's office explained that in this way, the suspects misled citizens and created the illusion of legality and quality of drugs that actually posed a direct threat to the life and health of consumers.

During the documentation of the activities of the interregional group, law enforcement officers conducted about 60 searches. They seized equipment, raw materials, a large amount of finished products - 20 thousand packages of more than 30 different names of medicines, almost 5 kg of tablets in bulk, 1850 bottles and 1245 packages of ampoules with anabolic drugs. Two BMW X5 and BMW M8 cars, cash in national and foreign currency, equivalent to more than UAH 20 million, were also seized.

Currently, all suspects have been chosen preventive measures. The investigation is ongoing.

The police reported that this is the first suspicion in the history of Ukraine for falsifying steroids. Law enforcement officers were able to prove that the drugs contained active substances that, according to the law, are medicines.

Addition

