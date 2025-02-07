The National Bank reminded of the rules for exchanging “old dollars”

ukenru
02:39 PM • 11046 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 60922 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 101876 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 105314 views

09:20 AM • 122753 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102097 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128997 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103514 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113292 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106005 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102419 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111417 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 11046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162115 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152262 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105817 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138319 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140100 views
The National Bank reminded of the rules for exchanging “old dollars”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32428 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has introduced comprehensive measures to resolve the situation with the exchange of worn-out banknotes. As a result of these measures, the number of complaints from citizens about refusals to exchange currency has decreased by 5 times.

The National Bank of Ukraine has reminded citizens of the rules for exchanging worn-out banknotes and the measures taken to resolve the situation, UNN reports.

The issue of exchanging worn-out foreign currency banknotes is once again in the spotlight. In response, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced comprehensive measures to resolve the situation in the summer of 2023.

What the regulator did:

- Clarified the regulatory framework by abolishing the list of signs of minor wear on banknotes.

- Conducted an information campaign for citizens, explaining their rights during currency exchange.

- Provided clarifications to banks and financial institutions on the exchange rules.

- Conducted 150 inspections in 17 non-banking institutions, imposing fines of UAH 5.65 million.

As a result, the number of citizens' complaints about refusals to exchange currencies has decreased by 5 times. Currently, the NBU receives no more than 10 complaints per month. This indicates that licensed exchangers are complying with the rules, while the problem may remain in the illegal sector, where institutions without a license from the NBU operate.

What to do in case of violations

The NBU urges citizens to report illegal exchange offices and violations of currency exchange rules. The regulator will continue to impose fines on financial institutions and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to combat illegal exchange offices.

Basic rules of currency exchange:

1. All genuine banknotes checked by the detectors must be accepted for exchange.

2. It is prohibited to refuse to exchange banknotes that meet the standards of foreign central banks.

3. It is prohibited to limit the exchange by denomination or year of issue of banknotes.

4. Worn-out banknotes are subject to collection operations, and the terms of such operations should be open to customers.

5. In case of unjustified refusal, the client has the right to file a complaint with the NBU.

Recall 

Today, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4897 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

