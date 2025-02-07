The National Bank reminded of the rules for exchanging “old dollars”

The National Bank of Ukraine has reminded citizens of the rules for exchanging worn-out banknotes and the measures taken to resolve the situation, UNN reports.

The issue of exchanging worn-out foreign currency banknotes is once again in the spotlight. In response, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced comprehensive measures to resolve the situation in the summer of 2023.

What the regulator did:

- Clarified the regulatory framework by abolishing the list of signs of minor wear on banknotes.

- Conducted an information campaign for citizens, explaining their rights during currency exchange.

- Provided clarifications to banks and financial institutions on the exchange rules.

- Conducted 150 inspections in 17 non-banking institutions, imposing fines of UAH 5.65 million.

As a result, the number of citizens' complaints about refusals to exchange currencies has decreased by 5 times. Currently, the NBU receives no more than 10 complaints per month. This indicates that licensed exchangers are complying with the rules, while the problem may remain in the illegal sector, where institutions without a license from the NBU operate.

What to do in case of violations

The NBU urges citizens to report illegal exchange offices and violations of currency exchange rules. The regulator will continue to impose fines on financial institutions and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to combat illegal exchange offices.

Basic rules of currency exchange:

1. All genuine banknotes checked by the detectors must be accepted for exchange.

2. It is prohibited to refuse to exchange banknotes that meet the standards of foreign central banks.

3. It is prohibited to limit the exchange by denomination or year of issue of banknotes.

4. Worn-out banknotes are subject to collection operations, and the terms of such operations should be open to customers.

5. In case of unjustified refusal, the client has the right to file a complaint with the NBU.

Recall

Today, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4897 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks.