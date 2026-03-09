The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched the online service "Identification by Tattoo" to identify missing persons

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced the creation of a new digital tool on the "Single Window for Citizens" portal. A special section has been developed to assist families and pre-trial investigation bodies in identifying the deceased whose bodies have been returned to the controlled territory as part of repatriation measures. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the new section, located in the "Search" category, professionally processed sketches of tattoos from unidentified bodies are published. For user convenience, the catalog provides a filter system that allows searching by image category (texts, portraits, military symbols), location on the body, and detailed description. Each entry contains an identification number of the sketch and precise characteristics, such as: "Tattoo located on the left shoulder in the form of a Roman legionnaire's helmet."

Course of action if a similarity is found

If relatives recognize the tattoo of their loved one, the Ministry of Internal Affairs urges them to immediately report it to the hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons at 1698 or send an email to [email protected].

The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The message must include your contact details, the full name of the missing person, and the number of the found sketch. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko emphasized that the agency uses all available mechanisms to quickly establish the fate of each person and return the names of fallen defenders.

Importance of providing personal data

Ministry specialists recommend submitting a detailed questionnaire about the missing person through the same portal, recording special signs, scars, and call signs there.

This allows investigators to more effectively match data with new findings. The project was implemented with the support of the "Partnership for a Strong Ukraine" program, particularly in terms of attracting graphic designers who convert photographs into clear sketches for publication in the catalog.

