The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched the online service "Identification by Tattoo" to identify missing persons

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
12:46 PM • 4866 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12200 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4402 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21858 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 23018 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43186 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63202 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101411 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55246 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46968 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.7m/s
39%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 28068 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 24483 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 20639 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 27271 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 15121 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 3396 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 15157 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21849 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 27305 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 101409 views
Actual people
Musician
Andriy Shevchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Alyona alyona
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 5628 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 20668 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 24512 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 33470 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 40211 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Gold
Financial Times

The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched the online service "Identification by Tattoo" to identify missing persons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A catalog of tattoo sketches from unidentified bodies has appeared on the Single Window for Citizens portal. The filter system helps identify relatives by description.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched the online service "Identification by Tattoo" to identify missing persons

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced the creation of a new digital tool on the "Single Window for Citizens" portal. A special section has been developed to assist families and pre-trial investigation bodies in identifying the deceased whose bodies have been returned to the controlled territory as part of repatriation measures. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the new section, located in the "Search" category, professionally processed sketches of tattoos from unidentified bodies are published. For user convenience, the catalog provides a filter system that allows searching by image category (texts, portraits, military symbols), location on the body, and detailed description. Each entry contains an identification number of the sketch and precise characteristics, such as: "Tattoo located on the left shoulder in the form of a Roman legionnaire's helmet."

Course of action if a similarity is found

If relatives recognize the tattoo of their loved one, the Ministry of Internal Affairs urges them to immediately report it to the hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons at 1698 or send an email to [email protected].

The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives - Ministry of Internal Affairs26.02.26, 19:50 • 3685 views

The message must include your contact details, the full name of the missing person, and the number of the found sketch. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko emphasized that the agency uses all available mechanisms to quickly establish the fate of each person and return the names of fallen defenders.

Importance of providing personal data

Ministry specialists recommend submitting a detailed questionnaire about the missing person through the same portal, recording special signs, scars, and call signs there.

This allows investigators to more effectively match data with new findings. The project was implemented with the support of the "Partnership for a Strong Ukraine" program, particularly in terms of attracting graphic designers who convert photographs into clear sketches for publication in the catalog.

The Coordination Headquarters warns: do not trust Russian documents when identifying the bodies of fallen defenders31.01.26, 19:37 • 5308 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine