The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 3620 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 7198 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 10155 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 18650 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 14467 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 70473 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 39912 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 49658 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63026 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53886 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.6m/s
76%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to receive liquefied natural gas via Klaipeda for the first time by end of March - ShmyhalFebruary 26, 08:51 AM • 4864 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 35574 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 35497 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 5598 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 15119 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 18642 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 15191 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 70462 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 66177 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 71086 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Verevskyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 35649 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 48435 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 51118 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 56351 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 56097 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
NASAMS

The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukraine has updated the rules for identifying unidentified bodies. Now the procedure is carried out using samples from two close relatives or one relative using two different DNA methods.

The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, the rules for identifying unidentified bodies have been updated, in particular, it is now carried out only using samples from two close relatives or one relative using two different DNA methods. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives or a sample from one relative – using two different DNA methods. The priority is comparison with a lifetime sample taken from a missing person, if available.

- the message says.

The ministry added that the identification algorithm remains clear and consistent:

  • a relative contacts the police with a statement about a missing person or death;
    • the investigator orders the collection of samples from close relatives and necessary examinations;
      • experts establish DNA profiles and enter them into the Electronic Register of Human Genomic Information;
        • after checking for a match with the profiles of unidentified bodies, if confirmed, a comparative examination is appointed.

          "Based on the results, the expert provides a conclusion on the presence or absence of a DNA match. The decision to establish the identity is made by the investigator. In addition, the results of examinations where studies were performed using only one method or only on one relative are currently being monitored. In complex, this ensures a clear algorithm of actions and minimizes the risk of error," the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

          Recall

          On February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletsky from the 24th Mechanized Brigade, who had been considered dead since September 2022, was returned. Information about his survival was confirmed by other fighters released from captivity.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Society
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine