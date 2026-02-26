The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Ukraine, the rules for identifying unidentified bodies have been updated, in particular, it is now carried out only using samples from two close relatives or one relative using two different DNA methods. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

The procedure for identifying unidentified bodies is now carried out exclusively using samples from two close relatives or a sample from one relative – using two different DNA methods. The priority is comparison with a lifetime sample taken from a missing person, if available. - the message says.

The ministry added that the identification algorithm remains clear and consistent:

a relative contacts the police with a statement about a missing person or death;

the investigator orders the collection of samples from close relatives and necessary examinations;

experts establish DNA profiles and enter them into the Electronic Register of Human Genomic Information;

after checking for a match with the profiles of unidentified bodies, if confirmed, a comparative examination is appointed.

"Based on the results, the expert provides a conclusion on the presence or absence of a DNA match. The decision to establish the identity is made by the investigator. In addition, the results of examinations where studies were performed using only one method or only on one relative are currently being monitored. In complex, this ensures a clear algorithm of actions and minimizes the risk of error," the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

