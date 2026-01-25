The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on local administrations to clear yards for emergency services to pass through

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko called on local administrations to ensure unhindered passage of emergency special equipment by clearing snow between residential buildings. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Ihor Klymenko appealed to district leaders with a request to pay attention to clearing courtyards between buildings.

"I appeal to the heads of districts to clear the courtyards between buildings, because it is very difficult for special equipment to pass: the State Emergency Service, law enforcement officers, and utility services," he said. - emphasized the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that in the cities most affected by yesterday's enemy attack, the number of patrols and State Emergency Service specialists has been doubled.

In addition, an operational reserve has been identified, which can be involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack and providing assistance to people if necessary.

Recall

On January 25, snow, sometimes with rain, and ice on the roads are expected in Ukraine. A level I danger warning (yellow) has been declared throughout the country.