The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 17849 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 35558 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 30638 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 39829 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38136 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48302 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44906 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35653 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29676 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on local administrations to clear yards for emergency services to pass through

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko called on local administrations to ensure unhindered passage of special equipment by clearing snow. This is necessary for the State Emergency Service, law enforcement, and utility services.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on local administrations to clear yards for emergency services to pass through

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko called on local administrations to ensure unhindered passage of emergency special equipment by clearing snow between residential buildings. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Ihor Klymenko appealed to district leaders with a request to pay attention to clearing courtyards between buildings.

"I appeal to the heads of districts to clear the courtyards between buildings, because it is very difficult for special equipment to pass: the State Emergency Service, law enforcement officers, and utility services," he said.

- emphasized the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that in the cities most affected by yesterday's enemy attack, the number of patrols and State Emergency Service specialists has been doubled.

In addition, an operational reserve has been identified, which can be involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack and providing assistance to people if necessary.

Recall

On January 25, snow, sometimes with rain, and ice on the roads are expected in Ukraine. A level I danger warning (yellow) has been declared throughout the country.

Alla Kiosak

Society
War in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine