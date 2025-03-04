The Ministry of Health encourages self-medication: Komarovsky explained why discounts on medicines will not help Ukrainians

$41.320.06
April 3, 07:36 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

The Ministry of Health encourages self-medication: Komarovsky explained why discounts on medicines will not help Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 102169 views

Famous pediatrician Yevhen Komarovskyi criticized the new list of discounted medications from the Ministry of Health. According to him, the list includes outdated and ineffective drugs that promote dangerous self-medication.

The Ministry of Health encourages self-medication: Komarovsky explained why discounts on medicines will not help Ukrainians

The lists of medications published by the Ministry of Health, for which prices have been reduced since March 1, were formed without considering real medical needs and promote self-medication rather than protecting the health of Ukrainians. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by pediatrician Yevhen Komarovskyi.

If this surprised you, then I, to be honest, have a skeptical smile. This is generally at the level of a joke.

- noted Komarovskyi.

According to him, the most concerning issue is not only the principle of forming the list itself but also that the state decided to lower prices on medications that doctors hardly use in modern medicine, such as levomycetin, corvalol, and aspirin in large doses.

I was, for example, struck by the fact that levomycetin is on this list. What is treated with levomycetin in the 21st century? I am trying to understand. Apart from typhoid fever, levomycetin treats nothing. Our people swallow levomycetin for any diarrhea, so we will also create conditions for them to take it even more. So we are, it turns out, helping people engage in nonsense, to put it mildly, encouraging them.

- emphasized the doctor.

In his opinion, prices should only be reduced for prescription medications - there should be a list of essential medicines, and these should become more accessible.

I have written so many times about how many people, instead of receiving proper treatment for hypertension or ischemic heart disease, sit at home, suck on validol, and swallow corvalol. These are essentially killer drugs. There is no such medication as corvalol in any country in the world. Because it is a terrible mistake. Barbiturates are generally prescription drugs, very dangerous. And we are lowering prices on this because people like it.

- complained Komarovskyi.

He also added that government intervention in market relations has never ended well.

Why are we even discussing the price? The state has started to regulate the market, market relations? Wonderful. I do not remember cases where this ended well. I understand that this list of medications is the cherry on the cake. They also write about regulating, for example, the markup that a pharmacy can make. But the price is formed not only because of this. The price largely depends on the cost set by the manufacturer. It turns out that we do not influence the manufacturer, but we influence the pharmacy. So I have doubts. Where did this government decision come from?

- says Komarovskyi.

Let us remind you

On February 12, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council took place, at which a decision was made to reduce the price of 100 medical drugs by 30%. Other medications are expected to decrease in price by 20%. On February 13, the President enforced this decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine published two lists of medications, the prices of which have been reduced since March 1. However, doctors and patients criticized it because it included, among other things, medications with unproven effectiveness: Corvalol, Validol, Urolesan, hepatoprotectors, Furacilin, Reosorbilact, Aloxol, Mukaltin, Sonmil, Ascorbic acid (in various forms), Novirin, Furagin.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
