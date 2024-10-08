The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open 50 vacancies for young people - Sibiga

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55413 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102091 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136666 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142450 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138726 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171970 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95139 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108822 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110927 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39919 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47363 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188334 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141339 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141437 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146180 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154547 views
Actual
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open 50 vacancies for young people - Sibiga

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open 50 vacancies for young people - Sibiga

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15419 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced the opening of 50 vacancies for young people for the positions of attachés and leading specialists. Candidates must know two foreign languages and have an appropriate level of education.

Tomorrow, October 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will open 50 vacant positions for young people. The MFA's website will post vacancies at the highest diplomatic levels, including attachés and leading specialists. Potential candidates must know two foreign languages and have a master's degree for an attaché or a bachelor's degree for a leading specialist. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, reports UNN.

One of the first priorities of personnel changes in the MFA that I announced to my colleagues upon taking up the post of Minister was to attract young people to the diplomatic service. We are now taking concrete steps in this direction and opening the doors of the MFA to talented young people who will become our generation of victory. They will determine the face of our diplomacy in 10 years. On my instructions, tomorrow, 50 vacant positions at the highest diplomatic levels - attachés and leading specialists - will be posted on the MFA website. These are the initial steps of a diplomatic career for young people who want to become part of our team and benefit their country at this crucial time 

- Sibiga said.

He noted that according to the law, potential candidates must know two foreign languages and have a master's degree for an attaché or a bachelor's degree for a leading specialist (not necessarily only a specialized university or specialty).

“We especially want to see young people with knowledge of rare languages in our team. We also want to see veterans, because they are our heroes who have demonstrated their patriotism and professionalism in the most difficult conditions,” added Sibiga.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine hosted a meeting between Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and representatives of Ukrainian business circles. They discussed strengthening the economic component of the work of Ukrainian embassies, the “Made in Ukraine” initiative, and the MFA's international platform Nazovni.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics

Contact us about advertising