The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open 50 vacancies for young people - Sibiga

Tomorrow, October 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will open 50 vacant positions for young people. The MFA's website will post vacancies at the highest diplomatic levels, including attachés and leading specialists. Potential candidates must know two foreign languages and have a master's degree for an attaché or a bachelor's degree for a leading specialist. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, reports UNN.

One of the first priorities of personnel changes in the MFA that I announced to my colleagues upon taking up the post of Minister was to attract young people to the diplomatic service. We are now taking concrete steps in this direction and opening the doors of the MFA to talented young people who will become our generation of victory. They will determine the face of our diplomacy in 10 years. On my instructions, tomorrow, 50 vacant positions at the highest diplomatic levels - attachés and leading specialists - will be posted on the MFA website. These are the initial steps of a diplomatic career for young people who want to become part of our team and benefit their country at this crucial time - Sibiga said.

He noted that according to the law, potential candidates must know two foreign languages and have a master's degree for an attaché or a bachelor's degree for a leading specialist (not necessarily only a specialized university or specialty).

“We especially want to see young people with knowledge of rare languages in our team. We also want to see veterans, because they are our heroes who have demonstrated their patriotism and professionalism in the most difficult conditions,” added Sibiga.

