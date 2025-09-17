The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russians are preparing to leave Belarus after the "Zapad-2025" exercises

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that preparations are currently underway for the return of Russian troops to the territory of the Russian Federation after the Zapad-2025 exercises in Belarus. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN reports.

Firstly, the number of Russian troops who have been training there is significantly smaller than in previous years. This is due to the fact that Russia does not have enough resources that can be withdrawn from the front and sent for training. Secondly, after the end of the exercises, we see that preparations are underway for their return. All relevant intelligence units are very closely monitoring the development of events in Belarus. All threats that exist from the territory of Belarus. There have been no new events - Tykhyi said.

Let us remind you that on September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises Zapad-2025 against the backdrop of aggravation of relations with NATO after the incident with Russian drones in Poland. The maneuvers are estimated to involve over 40,000 military personnel, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.