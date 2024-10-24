The Ministry of Energy has named the only risk that could destabilize the energy system
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Minister of Energy said that only russian shelling could destabilize the energy system. Despite the increase in consumption due to the cold snap, the system is stable and ready for winter.
Only russian shelling of energy infrastructure is a risk that could destabilize the energy system. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
It is worth noting that it is the long-term systemic decrease in temperature that is responsible for the increased consumption, and indeed we see that electricity consumption is already gradually increasing. However, today the system is stable, works steadily and can cover all the actual needs. At the same time, only shelling of energy infrastructure facilities is a risk that can destabilize the power system. We understand that the enemy aims to continue shelling, its goal is to achieve a complete blackout
Therefore, according to him, is actively working with international partners to attract and increase air defense.
Mr. Kolisnyk noted that measures are also being taken to obtain all the necessary equipment for emergency repair teams, to build up the necessary stocks, to build up physical protection, and to ensure that the repair campaign is carried out in a timely and complete manner.
In addition, Kolisnyk predicts demand coverage even when electricity consumption increases during cold snaps.
We see that a repair campaign has been carried out to restore generating equipment and electricity transmission. This gives us the opportunity to forecast demand coverage even with an increase in consumption and cold snaps
Addendum
On October 13, Kolisnyk reportedthat the upcoming frosts would not lead to power outages.
