The Ministry of Energy named the conditions under which the winter will pass in normal mode

Ukraine will go through the winter in a normal power supply mode, provided there are no Russian strikes that critically affect the power system. This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Regarding the issue of blackout, there are a lot of manipulations going on today... There are a lot of experts who are throwing in some ideas every day: 20 hours without electricity, 18 hours. In fact, they know nothing. Because if there are no strikes that will critically affect the power system, we will go through this winter in a normal mode. If there are such strikes, it is certainly difficult to predict the impact on the system today - Galushchenko said.

Therefore, according to him, all these estimates are conditional and have nothing to do with reality.

Addendum

On September 5, Yuriy Korolchuk, an expert at the Institute for Energy Strategies, reported that in the autumn-winter period in Ukraine, according to the optimistic scenario, power outages of up to 12 hours per dayare possible, and according to the pessimistic scenario - up to 20 hours.

