The Ministry of Education and Science recommends universities extend holidays or switch to distance learning until February 8

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that higher education institutions extend holidays or organize distance learning until February 8. A corresponding letter has already been sent to university rectors. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, the ministry emphasizes that the final decision on the format of the educational process is made by each higher education institution independently within its autonomy. In doing so, university management must take into account the security situation in the region and the state of the energy infrastructure.

In addition, universities across the country continue to deploy support centers for students and staff, and, where possible, for residents of nearby communities.

In Kyiv, student associations initiated assistance to the elderly and people with limited mobility. The Ministry of Education and Science coordinates these initiatives jointly with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and international partners to effectively engage available resources and ensure the safety of volunteers in difficult weather conditions.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine will recalculate increased salaries for teachers of its universities by the end of January. The next increase in teachers' salaries is planned from September 1.