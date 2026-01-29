$42.770.19
11:30 AM • 752 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 8132 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 18933 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 7838 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 11808 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 16778 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 23504 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 30635 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 29791 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 25468 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
The Ministry of Education and Science recommends universities extend holidays or switch to distance learning until February 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that higher education institutions extend holidays or organize distance learning until February 8. The final decision on the format of education is made independently by each institution, taking into account the security situation and the state of the energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Education and Science recommends universities extend holidays or switch to distance learning until February 8

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that higher education institutions extend holidays or organize distance learning until February 8. A corresponding letter has already been sent to university rectors. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, the ministry emphasizes that the final decision on the format of the educational process is made by each higher education institution independently within its autonomy. In doing so, university management must take into account the security situation in the region and the state of the energy infrastructure.

In addition, universities across the country continue to deploy support centers for students and staff, and, where possible, for residents of nearby communities.

In Kyiv, student associations initiated assistance to the elderly and people with limited mobility. The Ministry of Education and Science coordinates these initiatives jointly with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and international partners to effectively engage available resources and ensure the safety of volunteers in difficult weather conditions.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine will recalculate increased salaries for teachers of its universities by the end of January. The next increase in teachers' salaries is planned from September 1.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEducation
Energy
Electricity
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
charity
Ukraine
Kyiv