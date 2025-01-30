ukenru
In Ukraine, the procedure for providing information on participation in hostilities has been improved

In Ukraine, the procedure for providing information on participation in hostilities has been improved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29671 views

The Ministry of Defense has introduced a new procedure for entering data on military participation in combat operations through the UDRP. Authorized persons must enter information within 5 days of the start of a combat order.

The procedure for providing information on the participation of servicemen in combat operations has been improved. From now on, this will be done through the Unified State Register of War Veterans (USRVV) and within five days of the start of the combat order. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that such changes are provided for by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine of January 17, No. 28 “On the Procedure for Submitting Information to the Unified State Register of War Veterans”. Its purpose is to regulate the implementation of legal requirements in this area.

Special authorized persons will be appointed in military units, institutions and organizations performing combat missions in the areas of military operations. They are obliged to enter data on military personnel directly involved in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation into the UDRVV within five days from the date of the start of the combat order,

- the Ministry of Defense explains.

For example, a separate procedure is provided for entering information into the UDRVR regarding servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who serve in structural units of the MoD apparatus, military administration bodies, military units, higher military educational institutions, and institutions directly subordinated to the MoD. This applies to those servicemen who were seconded to military units in the areas of military operations to perform special tasks.

Thus, the authorized persons are defined by the Order of the Ministry of Defense of December 20, 2024, No. 851 “On Determining the Authorized Persons to Enter Information into the Electronic Cabinet - a Component of the Unified State Register of War Veterans”.

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 4

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine

