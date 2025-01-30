In Ukraine, the procedure for providing information on participation in hostilities has been improved

The procedure for providing information on the participation of servicemen in combat operations has been improved. From now on, this will be done through the Unified State Register of War Veterans (USRVV) and within five days of the start of the combat order. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that such changes are provided for by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine of January 17, No. 28 “On the Procedure for Submitting Information to the Unified State Register of War Veterans”. Its purpose is to regulate the implementation of legal requirements in this area.

Special authorized persons will be appointed in military units, institutions and organizations performing combat missions in the areas of military operations. They are obliged to enter data on military personnel directly involved in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation into the UDRVV within five days from the date of the start of the combat order, - the Ministry of Defense explains.

For example, a separate procedure is provided for entering information into the UDRVR regarding servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who serve in structural units of the MoD apparatus, military administration bodies, military units, higher military educational institutions, and institutions directly subordinated to the MoD. This applies to those servicemen who were seconded to military units in the areas of military operations to perform special tasks.

Thus, the authorized persons are defined by the Order of the Ministry of Defense of December 20, 2024, No. 851 “On Determining the Authorized Persons to Enter Information into the Electronic Cabinet - a Component of the Unified State Register of War Veterans”.

