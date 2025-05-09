$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1070 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5586 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 6018 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33909 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36708 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33101 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44358 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68610 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98908 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150098 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5602 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5148 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33913 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120333 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140574 views
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9346 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16224 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138345 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151480 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86773 views
Ukraine plans to put the first heavy remote demining complex into production: what it can do In Ukraine, the first heavy complex for remote demining is planned to be put into production. It was developed by the specialists of the Ukrainian enterprise A3Tech Ukraine. As reported by the Ministry of Economy, the complex is capable of clearing minefields at a distance of up to 300 meters. "This will significantly speed up the process of returning land to economic use. Currently, the complex is undergoing certification, after which it will be put into mass production," the statement said. According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine is the most mined country in the world. According to various estimates, the area of potentially mined territories ranges from 150 to 174 thousand square kilometers. The development and implementation of new technologies for demining is an important task for Ukraine, as it will allow to quickly and safely clear territories and return them to economic use.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

The Ukrainian mine disposal system, HART 5100, has been certified. It is remotely controlled, has a speed of 1.5 km/h, and clears more than 2 hectares per day.

Ukraine plans to put the first heavy remote demining complex into production: what it can do In Ukraine, the first heavy complex for remote demining is planned to be put into production. It was developed by the specialists of the Ukrainian enterprise A3Tech Ukraine. As reported by the Ministry of Economy, the complex is capable of clearing minefields at a distance of up to 300 meters. "This will significantly speed up the process of returning land to economic use. Currently, the complex is undergoing certification, after which it will be put into mass production," the statement said. According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine is the most mined country in the world. According to various estimates, the area of potentially mined territories ranges from 150 to 174 thousand square kilometers. The development and implementation of new technologies for demining is an important task for Ukraine, as it will allow to quickly and safely clear territories and return them to economic use.

The first Ukrainian heavy remote demining complex "HART 5100" has passed the certification procedure and is preparing for mass production, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The "HART 5100" machine is the first heavy remote demining complex produced by the Ukrainian engineering company XTI Engineering, which has passed the state certification procedure and is already preparing for mass production," the statement said.

The certificate was issued by the State Scientific Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The machine is designed to neutralize various types of mines and other explosive objects by detonating and destroying them with hammers of a chain unit or a milling cutter.

Fedorov showed the effective work of "Snake": a newly created robot for demining07.05.25, 19:22 • 9514 views

This is a completely domestic development and production. All stages of production are carried out in Ukraine, which simplifies logistics, ensures fast delivery, maintenance and repair.

The machine is controlled remotely at a distance of 600 m, which ensures the safety of the operator. If a repeater is installed, the safe distance can be increased to more than 1 km. The complex is equipped with a camera system with a wide viewing angle.

Prince Harry in Lviv received an Easter basket with paska made from flour from demined fields11.04.25, 21:28 • 11169 views

The working speed of the unit is 1.5 km per hour. In one daylight day, it is capable of demining more than 2 hectares of territories contaminated with explosive objects. At the same time, the depth of demining is 300 mm. Interchangeable equipment allows you to adapt the work to different types of soils.

Let us remind you

Over the three years of the war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, including 18 children, have died due to Russian explosive devices, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Ukraine
Lviv
