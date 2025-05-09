The first Ukrainian heavy remote demining complex "HART 5100" has passed the certification procedure and is preparing for mass production, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

"The "HART 5100" machine is the first heavy remote demining complex produced by the Ukrainian engineering company XTI Engineering, which has passed the state certification procedure and is already preparing for mass production," the statement said.

The certificate was issued by the State Scientific Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The machine is designed to neutralize various types of mines and other explosive objects by detonating and destroying them with hammers of a chain unit or a milling cutter.

This is a completely domestic development and production. All stages of production are carried out in Ukraine, which simplifies logistics, ensures fast delivery, maintenance and repair.

The machine is controlled remotely at a distance of 600 m, which ensures the safety of the operator. If a repeater is installed, the safe distance can be increased to more than 1 km. The complex is equipped with a camera system with a wide viewing angle.

The working speed of the unit is 1.5 km per hour. In one daylight day, it is capable of demining more than 2 hectares of territories contaminated with explosive objects. At the same time, the depth of demining is 300 mm. Interchangeable equipment allows you to adapt the work to different types of soils.

Over the three years of the war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, including 18 children, have died due to Russian explosive devices, the Ministry of Defense reported.