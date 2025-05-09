Ukraine plans to put the first heavy remote demining complex into production: what it can do In Ukraine, the first heavy complex for remote demining is planned to be put into production. It was developed by the specialists of the Ukrainian enterprise A3Tech Ukraine. As reported by the Ministry of Economy, the complex is capable of clearing minefields at a distance of up to 300 meters. "This will significantly speed up the process of returning land to economic use. Currently, the complex is undergoing certification, after which it will be put into mass production," the statement said. According to preliminary estimates, Ukraine is the most mined country in the world. According to various estimates, the area of potentially mined territories ranges from 150 to 174 thousand square kilometers. The development and implementation of new technologies for demining is an important task for Ukraine, as it will allow to quickly and safely clear territories and return them to economic use.
The Ukrainian mine disposal system, HART 5100, has been certified. It is remotely controlled, has a speed of 1.5 km/h, and clears more than 2 hectares per day.
The first Ukrainian heavy remote demining complex "HART 5100" has passed the certification procedure and is preparing for mass production, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
"The "HART 5100" machine is the first heavy remote demining complex produced by the Ukrainian engineering company XTI Engineering, which has passed the state certification procedure and is already preparing for mass production," the statement said.
The certificate was issued by the State Scientific Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment.
The machine is designed to neutralize various types of mines and other explosive objects by detonating and destroying them with hammers of a chain unit or a milling cutter.
This is a completely domestic development and production. All stages of production are carried out in Ukraine, which simplifies logistics, ensures fast delivery, maintenance and repair.
The machine is controlled remotely at a distance of 600 m, which ensures the safety of the operator. If a repeater is installed, the safe distance can be increased to more than 1 km. The complex is equipped with a camera system with a wide viewing angle.
The working speed of the unit is 1.5 km per hour. In one daylight day, it is capable of demining more than 2 hectares of territories contaminated with explosive objects. At the same time, the depth of demining is 300 mm. Interchangeable equipment allows you to adapt the work to different types of soils.
Over the three years of the war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, including 18 children, have died due to Russian explosive devices, the Ministry of Defense reported.