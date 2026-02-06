Ministry of Defense announced temporary suspension of "Reserve+" on the night of February 7
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced scheduled technical work in the "Oberih" register on February 7 from 00:00 to 01:00. During this time, it will be impossible to receive services or update Reserve ID.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about scheduled technical work in the "Oberih" register on Saturday, February 7, from 00:00 to 01:00. During this period, it will not be possible to receive services or update the Reserve ID, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the department.
Details
In order for the electronic military registration document to always be at hand, Ukrainians are advised to download the PDF version in advance.
On the main screen of the application, click plus and select "Download PDF". The work will be completed at 01:00, after which the services will operate as usual
No TCC or medical examinations: military registration is now possible via "Reserve+"28.01.26, 18:08 • 3586 views