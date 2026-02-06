Ministry of Defense announced temporary suspension of "Reserve+" on the night of February 7

$43.140.03
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8574 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 10963 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 14124 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 52674 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 49702 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 38935 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51293 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 93706 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35204 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31584 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 9612 views
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 5600 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18026 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 10168 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 4696 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 4714 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8584 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 26858 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 52683 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 93711 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 16580 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 19493 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 28814 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32076 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 67606 views
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ministry of Defense announced temporary suspension of "Reserve+" on the night of February 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced scheduled technical work in the "Oberih" register on February 7 from 00:00 to 01:00. During this time, it will be impossible to receive services or update Reserve ID.

Ministry of Defense announced temporary suspension of "Reserve+" on the night of February 7

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about scheduled technical work in the "Oberih" register on Saturday, February 7, from 00:00 to 01:00. During this period, it will not be possible to receive services or update the Reserve ID, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the department.

Details

In order for the electronic military registration document to always be at hand, Ukrainians are advised to download the PDF version in advance.

On the main screen of the application, click plus and select "Download PDF". The work will be completed at 01:00, after which the services will operate as usual

- stated the Ministry of Defense.

No TCC or medical examinations: military registration is now possible via "Reserve+"28.01.26, 18:08 • 3586 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyTechnologies
Mobilization
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine