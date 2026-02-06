Ministry of Defense announced temporary suspension of "Reserve+" on the night of February 7

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about scheduled technical work in the "Oberih" register on Saturday, February 7, from 00:00 to 01:00. During this period, it will not be possible to receive services or update the Reserve ID, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the department.

Details

In order for the electronic military registration document to always be at hand, Ukrainians are advised to download the PDF version in advance.

On the main screen of the application, click plus and select "Download PDF". The work will be completed at 01:00, after which the services will operate as usual - stated the Ministry of Defense.

