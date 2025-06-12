The Ministry of Agrarian Policy informed farmers about the possibility of reserving a larger number of employees: what is known

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy informed conscripted farmers about the possibility of enterprises booking a larger number of employees, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that business entities can book a larger number of conscripted employees at their percentage.

"Technical capabilities on the "Diia" portal have been updated – employees called up for military service during mobilization after May 18, 2024 are included in the total number of conscripted employees", the statement reads.

Such employees, as reported, are included in the quota of conscripts if:

the employee is employed in the company;

the employee was mobilized after May 18, 2024;

the mobilized employee in the information from the "Oberyh" register has the status "Removed from military registration";

the mobilized employee's card indicates the date of mobilization after May 18, 2024.

"If such a mobilized employee is not included in the quota, you should contact the operator of the TCC and JV to verify the data in the "Oberyh" register" - the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

