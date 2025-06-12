The Ministry of Agrarian Policy informed farmers about the possibility of reserving a larger number of employees: what is known

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12239 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 22346 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23491 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37602 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75505 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143468 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132404 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125767 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123146 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106265 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80230 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 77836 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 103152 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 44747 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 37896 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37801 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144721 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211900 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 246036 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 26145 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79698 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 106049 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110607 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132820 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy informed farmers about the possibility of reserving a larger number of employees: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Business entities can now reserve a larger number of conscripted employees. Employees conscripted after May 18, 2024, are taken into account if they are in the "Oberig" register.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy informed farmers about the possibility of reserving a larger number of employees: what is known

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy informed conscripted farmers about the possibility of enterprises booking a larger number of employees, writes UNN.

For the attention of conscripted farmers: business entities can book a larger number of employees

- the Ministry of Agrarian Policy stated.

Details

It is noted that business entities can book a larger number of conscripted employees at their percentage.

"Technical capabilities on the "Diia" portal have been updated – employees called up for military service during mobilization after May 18, 2024 are included in the total number of conscripted employees", the statement reads.

Such employees, as reported, are included in the quota of conscripts if:

  • the employee is employed in the company;
    • the employee was mobilized after May 18, 2024;
      • the mobilized employee in the information from the "Oberyh" register has the status "Removed from military registration";
        • the mobilized employee's card indicates the date of mobilization after May 18, 2024.

          "If such a mobilized employee is not included in the quota, you should contact the operator of the TCC and JV to verify the data in the "Oberyh" register" - the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

          Reservation of clergy: the government announced significant progress in this direction12.06.25, 10:06 • 2672 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          WarEconomy
          Diia (service)
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9