The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, reacted to the tragedy in India. He condemned the attack in Pahalgam, where many people died, expressing solidarity with India.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, reacted to the tragedy that occurred in the mountain resort town of India. In his X-account (Twitter), he wrote that the Ukrainian side "strongly condemns the horrific attack" in Pahalgam, reports UNN.

We strongly condemn the horrific attack in Pahalgam, the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in many deaths. When innocent people die, it causes unbearable pain. There is no justification for such violence. On this dark day, Ukraine expresses its solidarity with India.

- the minister's publication reads

Let us remind you

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. The nationality of the dead has not yet been established, but at least 20 victims are known.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
India
Ukraine
