The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, reacted to the tragedy that occurred in the mountain resort town of India. In his X-account (Twitter), he wrote that the Ukrainian side "strongly condemns the horrific attack" in Pahalgam, reports UNN.

We strongly condemn the horrific attack in Pahalgam, the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in many deaths. When innocent people die, it causes unbearable pain. There is no justification for such violence. On this dark day, Ukraine expresses its solidarity with India. - the minister's publication reads

Let us remind you

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. The nationality of the dead has not yet been established, but at least 20 victims are known.

