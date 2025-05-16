The meeting of defense ministers of NATO countries will be held on June 5 in Brussels

NATO defense ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 5, 2025, UNN reports, citing the NATO press service.

The meeting of NATO defense ministers will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As reported by the press service, a detailed media program of the meeting of NATO defense ministers will be available on the NATO website closer to the event.

