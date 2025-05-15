Rutte will decide on inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit - Dutch Foreign Ministry

The decision on inviting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will be made by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, during a briefing of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of NATO countries in Antalya, reports UNN.

I will be very happy to welcome President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation to The Hague. The decision on the invitation will be made by the NATO Secretary General - said Veldkamp.

The next NATO summit will take place in The Hague from June 24 to 25, 2024. Applications for participation in the NATO summit in The Hague have been sent by several countries so far, and the event itself will probably differ from what happened in previous years.

The US is against inviting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24.

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 km from The Hague, and navigation will be limited.