Rutte will decide on inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit - Dutch Foreign Ministry

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20509 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26268 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 37984 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 38790 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62231 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 134055 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131494 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253559 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102308 views

"He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71111 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20509 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134563 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 201912 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253559 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 200841 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 4850 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 44770 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 105079 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 66045 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86689 views
TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Rutte will decide on inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit - Dutch Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

The Dutch Foreign Minister stated that the decision on inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in The Hague will be made by the Secretary General of the Alliance. The United States is against the invitation.

Rutte will decide on inviting Zelenskyy to the NATO summit - Dutch Foreign Ministry

The decision on inviting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will be made by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, during a briefing of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of NATO countries in Antalya, reports UNN.

Details

I will be very happy to welcome President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation to The Hague. The decision on the invitation will be made by the NATO Secretary General

- said Veldkamp.

Supplement

The next NATO summit will take place in The Hague from June 24 to 25, 2024. Applications for participation in the NATO summit in The Hague have been sent by several countries so far, and the event itself will probably differ from what happened in previous years.

The US is against inviting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24.

The US does not support Zelensky's invitation to the NATO summit in the Netherlands - ANSA14.05.25, 15:42 • 2866 views

Let us remind you

During the NATO summit in The Hague, the Dutch authorities will introduce restrictions in the airspace and at sea. Flights will be completely prohibited within a radius of 16 km from The Hague, and navigation will be limited.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
