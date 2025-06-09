The Mayor of Los Angeles accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos and escalation during the protests

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 5892 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 19381 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 29496 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 28273 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 56774 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 33829 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 33520 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101329 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82204 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46283 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 67936 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 65497 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 105229 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 39544 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

12:10 PM • 14635 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 56774 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101329 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 123078 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 110416 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240302 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 10741 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 40161 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 68539 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82204 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 114625 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The Mayor of Los Angeles accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos and escalation during the protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos in Los Angeles through immigration raids and the deployment of the National Guard. California is preparing a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The Mayor of Los Angeles accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos and escalation during the protests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called on the White House to overturn an order to involve National Guard soldiers in immigration raids in the county, as the decision is escalating the confrontation between protesters and authorities. She accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos in the city. This is reported by The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

Karen Bass also called on people to exercise their right to peaceful protest, "without escalating the situation to fights and vandalism."

Los Angeles welcomes everyone, no matter where you come from or when you came here. It's just inappropriate to have violence. We don't want to play into the hands of the Trump administration

- she said.

And added that the White House administration's actions in Los Angeles "caused fear and panic."

Protests against the actions of Trump's immigration agents and the National Guard in the USA: 27 arrests in Los Angeles, 60 in San Francisco09.06.25, 11:57 • 2884 views

What we are seeing in Los Angeles is chaos provoked by the administration. The deployment of federal troops is a dangerous escalation

- said Karen Bass.

California Governor calls Trump's National Guard deployment in Los Angeles illegal09.06.25, 08:39 • 3042 views

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis stated that California is preparing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, which is considered illegal there.

According to Kounalakis, the central government did not have the intervention of National Guard security forces "to respond to a protest of about 400 people, which local police could handle on their own." She emphasized that such actions without the consent of the state are "unprecedented in modern US history."

Addition

Protests broke out in Los Angeles on the evening of June 6 due to large-scale raids by the ICE immigration service.

US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who encountered demonstrators.

On Sunday, 27 arrests took place in downtown Los Angeles, and about 60 people were detained in San Francisco in connection with protests against the actions of the migration service and the National Guard, which were accompanied by riots.

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US09.06.25, 16:46 • 19168 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
White House
California
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9