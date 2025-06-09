The Mayor of Los Angeles accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos and escalation during the protests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called on the White House to overturn an order to involve National Guard soldiers in immigration raids in the county, as the decision is escalating the confrontation between protesters and authorities. She accused the Trump administration of provoking chaos in the city. This is reported by The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

Karen Bass also called on people to exercise their right to peaceful protest, "without escalating the situation to fights and vandalism."

Los Angeles welcomes everyone, no matter where you come from or when you came here. It's just inappropriate to have violence. We don't want to play into the hands of the Trump administration - she said.

And added that the White House administration's actions in Los Angeles "caused fear and panic."

What we are seeing in Los Angeles is chaos provoked by the administration. The deployment of federal troops is a dangerous escalation - said Karen Bass.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis stated that California is preparing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, which is considered illegal there.

According to Kounalakis, the central government did not have the intervention of National Guard security forces "to respond to a protest of about 400 people, which local police could handle on their own." She emphasized that such actions without the consent of the state are "unprecedented in modern US history."

Addition

Protests broke out in Los Angeles on the evening of June 6 due to large-scale raids by the ICE immigration service.

US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who encountered demonstrators.

On Sunday, 27 arrests took place in downtown Los Angeles, and about 60 people were detained in San Francisco in connection with protests against the actions of the migration service and the National Guard, which were accompanied by riots.

