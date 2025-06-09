Protests against the actions of Trump's immigration agents and the National Guard in the USA: 27 arrests in Los Angeles, 60 in San Francisco

On Sunday, 27 arrests took place in downtown Los Angeles, and about 60 people were detained in San Francisco in connection with protests against the actions of the migration service and the National Guard, which were accompanied by riots. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

During a night press conference, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell informed that "a total of 27 arrests were made in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday."

According to the head of the police, the offenses included "throwing a Molotov cocktail at an officer and driving a motorcycle into a police line."

McDonnell clarified that "seventeen arrests on Sunday were made by the California Highway Patrol while dispersing protesters on Highway 101, while the Los Angeles Police Department made 10 arrests during clashes in the city center."

In addition, the official reminded that "29 arrests were made on Saturday for alleged non-disagreement."

Additionally

In connection with the ongoing protests in the financial district of Los Angeles, local law enforcement officers appealed to citizens to record possible crimes, CNN reports.

In the X network, law enforcement officers emphasize that timely reporting of incidents will allow to officially document all damages and more effectively investigate possible offenses.

All businesses or residents are encouraged to report any instances of vandalism, damage or looting to the Los Angeles Central Police Department so that it can be documented in an official police report. Please photograph all instances of vandalism and damage before cleaning - wrote the Los Angeles Police Department on platform X.

The police appeals came after the city launched an investigation into alleged looting in one of the districts of the Los Angeles business center. It is specified that we are talking about the period of active protest actions.

According to CNN, police in San Francisco detained about 60 people during a protest against raids by migration agents and the National Guard.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the demonstration began around 19:00 local time near the intersection of Sansome and Washington streets, near the city's financial district.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office to protest raids and deportations that organizers say are being carried out across California and the United States.

Police say that during the protest, some participants began to damage property, attack and commit other illegal actions. After that, the action was declared an "illegal gathering", as a result of which many participants left the scene, although some refused to obey the order.

According to the police, two officers were injured, one of them was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

