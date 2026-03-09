$43.730.0850.540.36
The mayor of Crans-Montana has become an official suspect in the case of a fatal fire in a ski bar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1740 views

Mayor Nicolas Féraud is suspected of negligence due to the lack of safety inspections at the bar. The tragedy during the fire on January 1 was one of the largest in the country.

The mayor of Crans-Montana has become an official suspect in the case of a fatal fire in a ski bar
Photo: Reuters

Prosecutors in the Swiss canton of Valais have expanded their investigation into the tragedy at the "Le Constellation" ski bar, where 41 people died in a fire. The list of accused now includes Mayor Nicolas Feraud, who has already been summoned for questioning on suspicion of negligent homicide. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to investigation documents, Mayor Nicolas Feraud was charged due to systemic violations of safety regulations in the municipality.

Earlier, the official publicly admitted that the city authorities had missed several mandatory annual inspections of the establishment, but assured that he had no information about the improper conduct of the checks.

Must report to the police daily: owner of Swiss bar where 40 people died released13.01.26, 20:35 • 3935 views

The prosecutor's office confirmed the inclusion of new individuals in the investigation, scheduling the questioning of key figures for April 13.

Currently, experts continue to study the technical causes of the fire and the compliance of the bar building with fire safety regulations that were in force at the time of the incident.

Recall

The tragedy, which occurred on January 1, claimed the lives of mostly teenagers and became one of the worst disasters in modern Swiss history.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
New Year
Reuters
Switzerland