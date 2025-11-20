The mastermind behind the murder of the mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, who was shot in a crowd during the Day of the Dead, has been arrested

Photo: Shutterstock

In Mexico, a man suspected of ordering the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was shot dead in a crowd during the Day of the Dead celebration, has been arrested. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Police arrested the suspect, whom Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified as Jorge Amando, or "The Graduate." According to the investigation, he was the one who ordered the mayor's killing and coordinated the attack via WhatsApp.

The deceased Manzo was a well-known critic of cartel violence in the state of Michoacán. He was shot on November 1 – the criminals opened fire seven times, despite the presence of a large number of people. His death caused mass protests.

This arrest is a key step in eliminating the criminal structure responsible for this attack. — said Security Minister Harfuch.

He confirmed that the suspect had ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is known for drug trafficking, kidnappings, extortion, and persecuting officials who refuse to comply with its demands.

Carlos Manzo actively spoke about the pressure on avocado producers and demanded that the federal government intensify the fight against the cartels that control the region.

