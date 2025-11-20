$42.090.00
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 806 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19715 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31164 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21066 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 40138 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39432 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53163 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29402 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25840 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43765 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
The mastermind behind the murder of the mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, who was shot in a crowd during the Day of the Dead, has been arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Mexican police have arrested Jorge Amando, or "The Graduate," who is suspected of ordering the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo. Manzo was shot on November 1 during Day of the Dead celebrations for criticizing cartel violence.

The mastermind behind the murder of the mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, who was shot in a crowd during the Day of the Dead, has been arrested
Photo: Shutterstock

In Mexico, a man suspected of ordering the murder of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was shot dead in a crowd during the Day of the Dead celebration, has been arrested. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Police arrested the suspect, whom Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified as Jorge Amando, or "The Graduate." According to the investigation, he was the one who ordered the mayor's killing and coordinated the attack via WhatsApp.

In Mexico, a mayor who openly opposed drug cartels was shot dead in the middle of a crowd 02.11.25, 20:39 • 7970 views

The deceased Manzo was a well-known critic of cartel violence in the state of Michoacán. He was shot on November 1 – the criminals opened fire seven times, despite the presence of a large number of people. His death caused mass protests.

This arrest is a key step in eliminating the criminal structure responsible for this attack.

— said Security Minister Harfuch.

He confirmed that the suspect had ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is known for drug trafficking, kidnappings, extortion, and persecuting officials who refuse to comply with its demands.

Carlos Manzo actively spoke about the pressure on avocado producers and demanded that the federal government intensify the fight against the cartels that control the region.

In Mexico, 120 people were injured in protests against the government's policy on drug cartels17.11.25, 09:54 • 2305 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mexico