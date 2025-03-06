The market for new passenger car sales in Russia collapsed by a quarter over the year - CPD
Sales of new passenger cars in Russia fell by 25% over the year due to a decrease in the standard of living of the population. There are 500 thousand unsold cars accumulated in warehouses, including 100 thousand Lada.
The market for new passenger car sales in Russia has collapsed by a quarter over the past year due to a decline in the living standards of Russians. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informs UNN.
It is noted that taking a car on credit in Russia is not allowed due to high interest rates. At the same time, the cost of used imported cars has also increased due to a 70-85% rise in the recycling fee.
The bet on import substitution and the Chinese automotive industry has also failed. Russians do not want to buy domestic and Chinese cars, resulting in half a million unsold cars accumulating in warehouses, including 100,000 Lada cars.
As noted by the CPD, Russians who believed that the war against Ukraine would not affect them are experiencing its consequences firsthand.
US sanctions have led to nearly a 20% decline in oil and gas revenues for Russia. Thus, by the end of February 2025, the Russian treasury received 771.3 billion rubles in taxes from oil and gas companies. This is 150 billion rubles less compared to the figures from February 2024.
