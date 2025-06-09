The main strike of the Russian Federation at night was aimed at one of the operational airfields - Ignat

In Ukraine, on the night of June 8-9, one of the largest air attacks by the Russian Federation took place again. The main strike was aimed at one of the operational Ukrainian airfields.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

This was again one of the largest air attacks by the Russian Federation. The main strike of the Russian Federation at night was aimed at one of the operational airfields of Ukraine. The enemy struck this night with various means of air attack - Ignat said.

russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine at night, 460 drones and 19 missiles were neutralized.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Hits of the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in 17 locations.