Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the risks of a radiation accident, particularly due to Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, where another blackout occurred yesterday, emphasizing that this continues due to weak international institutions. Zelenskyy stated this during his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

At this assembly a year ago, I warned the world about the risks of a radiation accident, particularly due to Russia's occupation of our ZNPP. Nothing, however, has changed. Yesterday, the station experienced another blackout, and Russia does not stop shelling even near the station itself, because international institutions are so weak. The madness continues - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the beginning of the occupation, disconnecting from the Ukrainian energy system. The station switched to power from diesel generators, which is a violation of operating conditions.