Exclusive
01:04 PM
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
11:04 AM
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
The madness continues because international institutions are so weak: Zelenskyy on the blackout at ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the risks of a radiation accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant continue due to weak international institutions. Yesterday, another blackout occurred at the plant, and Russia does not stop shelling near it.

The madness continues because international institutions are so weak: Zelenskyy on the blackout at ZNPP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the risks of a radiation accident, particularly due to Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, where another blackout occurred yesterday, emphasizing that this continues due to weak international institutions. Zelenskyy stated this during his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN.

Details

At this assembly a year ago, I warned the world about the risks of a radiation accident, particularly due to Russia's occupation of our ZNPP. Nothing, however, has changed. Yesterday, the station experienced another blackout, and Russia does not stop shelling even near the station itself, because international institutions are so weak. The madness continues

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the beginning of the occupation, disconnecting from the Ukrainian energy system. The station switched to power from diesel generators, which is a violation of operating conditions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
United Nations General Assembly
Volodymyr Zelenskyy