List of border crossing points for transport has been expanded in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The government has supplemented the list of border crossing points for road, rail, ferry, air and river traffic. The changes were made to CMU Resolution No. 435.
Details
According to him, changes were made to government decree No. 435 regarding the list of border crossing points through which goods are moved across the customs border of Ukraine.
In particular, according to him, the title of the decree and the title of the list were supplemented with the words "and commercial vehicles".
The list of border crossing points across the state border of Ukraine has been supplemented with crossing points for road traffic – Uhryniv, Hrushiv, Nyzhankovychi, Velyka Palad, Krasnoyilsk, Diakivtsi, Bronnytsia; for railway traffic – Serpneve 1; for ferry traffic – Orlivka; for air traffic – Zhytomyr, Ozerne, Poltava; for river traffic – Kyiv River Port
