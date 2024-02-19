The launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer starts this week - Kiper

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101198 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111471 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157748 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254063 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166027 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227893 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43404 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25783 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30783 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36799 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225995 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101198 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71507 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78092 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113630 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114493 views
The launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer starts this week - Kiper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38036 views

Preparations for the launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau flight are underway: ticket offices and shuttle buses are being installed, and the first test flight and ticket sales are opening this week.

Preparations for the launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer are underway. Currently, special ticket offices and shuttles are being set up, which will soon be running between Chisinau and Odesa airports. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

Details

He specified that the first test run will take place this week and ticket sales will open. The ticket price is 800 UAH. Military personnel and their family members (spouses and children), people with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants will be entitled to a 50% discount.

"The proceeds from the transportation will be used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kiper informs.

We remind you that the new project "Air Transfer" is designed to simplify travel from Odesa to Chisinau airport. The project is being implemented with the support of UNDP. 

Lilia Podolyak

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyshynivChisinau
odesaOdesa

