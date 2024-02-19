The launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer starts this week - Kiper

Preparations for the launch of the first Odesa-Chisinau air transfer are underway. Currently, special ticket offices and shuttles are being set up, which will soon be running between Chisinau and Odesa airports. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

Details

He specified that the first test run will take place this week and ticket sales will open. The ticket price is 800 UAH. Military personnel and their family members (spouses and children), people with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants will be entitled to a 50% discount.

"The proceeds from the transportation will be used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kiper informs.

We remind you that the new project "Air Transfer" is designed to simplify travel from Odesa to Chisinau airport. The project is being implemented with the support of UNDP.