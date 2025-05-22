The largest oil field in the US is under threat of a massive environmental disaster - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Texas regulators have warned of the risk of an environmental disaster due to excessive wastewater disposal in the Permian Basin. This could lead to the cessation of oil production.
Excessive disposal of wastewater at the largest oil field in the United States (Permian Basin, Texas) has led to increased underground pressure in the rocks. This may cause a large-scale environmental disaster and hinder further oil production in the field. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.
Details
Texas regulators have warned the management of oil companies that fracking wastewater in the largest US oil basin is causing increased underground pressure. If the problem is not resolved promptly, this will lead to an environmental disaster and the cessation of mining operations in the basin.
Shale oil wells in the Permian Basin generate millions of cubic meters of chemically poisoned water, which drillers then pump back into the ground. Landowners and activists have been claiming for years that this process leads to toxic leaks. Now, the official regulator of the state's oil and gas industry has recognized the scale of the problem and is preparing containment measures to prevent a disaster.
Restrictions from the regulator will increase the cost of crude oil production, which will cause further increases in fuel prices in the United States, the publication writes.
Among the companies that received warnings from the regulatory commission are Chevron Corp., BP Plc and Coterra Energy Inc., as well as Waterbridge Operating LLC and NGL Energy Partners. The notification was received by all companies applying for new wastewater treatment wells.
Supplement
Producers began injecting more water into shallow rock formations about five years ago, after it was discovered that injecting it deep underground caused earthquakes. But now the volumes are so large that dirty water breaks through wells and leads to swelling and ruptures in the soil, threatening to contaminate drinking systems for people and livestock.
Restrictions on both deep and shallow injection zones may mean that producers will have to pump their wastewater further away, increase recycling volumes, or pay for its treatment. All these options will lead to an increase in the cost of further development of the field in the Permian Basin, which accounts for more than half of the total crude oil production in America.
This will be another blow to American producers who are already struggling with changing oil prices and a shrinking number of first-class drilling sites, despite President Donald Trump's promise to strengthen US "energy dominance" by supporting fossil fuels.
Recall
Oil prices on global markets are falling after a negative report from the US government on crude oil supplies.