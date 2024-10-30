KSRIFE told what UAVs Russia used to attack the territory of Ukraine last night
Kyiv • UNN
Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told what kind of drones Russia used to attack the territory of Ukraine last night.
Last night, Ukraine was again attacked by Russian Shahed 136-type strike drones. Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, who were involved as specialists in the work at the sites of damage to civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, in an exclusive commentary to UNN said that the markings found on the wreckage of the UAVs indicate that Russia has received a batch of drones in the amount of at least 8,000 units.
During the inspection, the wreckage of Shahed 136 attack drones (Russian designation Geranium 2) was found, with clear markings indicating that Russia has already used 8,000 units of the relevant munitions from the batch. Moreover, the found markings indicate Iranian-Russian production of these drones: component parts - machine kits of Iranian production are supplied, assembled and completed on Russian territory
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation: The enemy uses “chess” for intelligence20.10.24, 21:29 • 26416 views
The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise also drew attention to the method of use and the dubious quality of the weapons used by Russia.
"The enemy is deliberately using drones to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine. This is confirmed by daily night attacks that have no specific military objectives, but lead to the destruction and damage of residential buildings and the death of our people. Apparently, Russia does not care about the quality and ability of these drones to accurately perform their combat missions. For example, in one of the latest research objects, in the flight control system unit, we found microelectronics with handwritten markings with a regular marker. We also see a simplification of the engine design. Compared to the objects studied earlier, the engines now lack an electric starter and flywheel, meaning they are started manually. The main purpose of such shelling is mostly an attempt to destabilize Ukrainian society and cause serious consequences for citizens," - the experts say.
The Institute emphasized that effective expert work will allow the pre-trial investigation authorities to obtain all possible information on the fact of the latest attacks and crimes against civilians. Relevant evidence and information are necessary to strengthen sanctions pressure on the aggressor country and future international trials.
Recall
Earlier, KSRIFE reported that during the latest attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which took place on October 26-29, the Russians used attack drones with a thermobaric warhead.