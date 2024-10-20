Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation: The enemy uses “chess” for intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
He published a video from the “shahed's” camera, which was made public by the enemy
Russians use "chess" to conduct intelligence. This was written by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
"the Russians published footage from the shahed's camera. As I said earlier, the Russian Federation is now also using Shaheds as reconnaissance aircraft, and a significant number of them fly without a combat unit and are controlled remotely (smuggled Starliners, among others)," Kovalenko wrote.
Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise believethat the Russians may install Starlink on attack drones to improve coordination between them, in particular during an attack.
Experts also found changes in the guidance system and coordinate system in these attack drones. Previously, there was a four-channel antenna, but now they have started using a 16-channel antenna. The electronic warfare jamming protection is equipped with an additional Russian-made unit.
Experts also note that there have been changes in the explosive part of the "Shahed". While in Iranian-made drones it was a projectile type, in drones assembled in Russia it explodes like a small aircraft bomb.