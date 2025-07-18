$41.870.05
The Kyiv City State Administration has launched an investigation into Mykola Kovalchuk, director of "Besarabsky Market," who was detained with Kyiv City State Administration official Radova.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2882 views

Mykola Kovalchuk has been suspended from his duties for the duration of the investigation.

The Kyiv City State Administration has launched an investigation into Mykola Kovalchuk, director of "Besarabsky Market," who was detained with Kyiv City State Administration official Radova.

The Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration initiated an official investigation into the alleged bribery of Mykola Kovalchuk, director of the "Besarabsky Market", who was detained the day before along with Maryna Radova, a KCSA official notorious for her official banquets. This is reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.

Details

"On July 17, information appeared on the official website of the Prosecutor General's Office about the detention of the director of the communal enterprise "Bessarabsky Market" by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office jointly with the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region during the alleged receipt of illegal benefits," the KCSA reminded.

The KCSA reported that they initiated an official investigation into this incident and emphasized that the director of "Besarabsky Market" will be suspended from duty at this time.

.... The KCSA, within its powers, initiates an official investigation into the specified facts. In addition, the director of the KP "Bessarabsky Market" will be suspended from official duties for the period of the investigation

- stated in the KCSA message.

The Department also emphasized the unacceptability of corruption manifestations in its activities and the activities of subordinate communal enterprises.

"All cases that show signs of violating anti-corruption legislation receive a proper legal assessment and reaction. The Department is ready to fully assist law enforcement agencies, and for its part, expects objectivity and impartiality of the investigation," the KCSA noted.

Addition 

As reported by UNN, on July 17, a KCSA official Maryna Radova and the director of a communal capital market were detained in the capital while receiving an illegal benefit of 25 thousand dollars.

And although law enforcement officers did not name the detained official, UNN learned that it was Maryna Radova, who became known due to the scandal about official banquets at the KCSA.

The investigation established that in 2023, one of the entrepreneurs leased communal property to set up a catering establishment in this market.

Later it became known that the central entrance to the catering establishment is located in the arch of the market building, and belongs to the property leased by another entity - the tourism and promotion department of the KCSA. The department uses the arch for advertising. These structures made it impossible to pass to the future catering establishment.

To "resolve" the issue of access to the catering establishment, the official of the tourism department offered the entrepreneur to hold a meeting and "buy" the right to unhindered access to his premises.

To implement the illegal scheme, she also involved the market director, who was supposed to perform intermediary functions and, using his official position, assist in the transfer of property.

Both were detained while receiving the funds. A notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Bribery of an official of a private law legal entity regardless of its organizational and legal form) is being prepared.

What is known about Maryna Radova

Earlier, videos appeared online showing Maryna Radova, head of the tourism and promotion department of the KCSA, participating in a loud banquet in her office. This provoked a scandal. Radova stated that she had submitted a resignation letter, but later reappeared at a KCSA working meeting.

KCSA officials in the office of the Tourism Department / Social networks
KCSA officials in the office of the Tourism Department / Social networks

Only yesterday, July 17, it became known that Radova was dismissed - Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko signed the corresponding order. The document states that the dismissal took place on July 16, 2025 - at her own request and allegedly due to the need to care for a child until he or she reaches the age of 14.

Maryna Radova was born on July 19, 1980, in Donetsk. She graduated from the Donetsk Institute of Tourism Business and the local Technical University (specialty "public service").  

In 2004-2006, she worked in the culture and tourism department of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, and in 2006-2008, in the State Tourism and Resorts Service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Ukraine. After that, she moved to the Ministry of Economy, where she worked in the department of international technical assistance and cooperation with international financial organizations. And in 2016 - she was already in the department of tourism and resorts of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine.

In 2018, she worked at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine - as deputy director of the Exhibition and Congress Activities Directorate. However, not for long - in 2018-2019, she already served as acting deputy head of the department - head of the tourism activity organization department of the tourism and promotion department.

Since December 27, 2019, she has been the head of the tourism and promotion department of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
