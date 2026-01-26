The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibility

$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 16153 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 16324 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 22686 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 21922 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 36629 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24602 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 48336 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22470 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41697 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 14616 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 21278 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 10327 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 8276 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says04:25 PM • 9048 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 7156 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 16176 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 36644 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 48350 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 41490 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 3448 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 8768 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 10584 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 14851 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 35225 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Bild

The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The "Kursk" troop grouping stated that no Russian FPV quadcopters were recorded over Sumy, and the video shows Ukrainian interceptor drones. These drones protect against enemy attack UAVs such as "Shahed" and "Geran."

The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibility

The "Kursk" troop grouping reported that no FPV quadcopters or drone motherships were detected flying towards Sumy in their area of responsibility, and the videos circulating online show Ukrainian interceptor drones. This was stated in a message from the "Kursk" troop grouping, as reported by UNN.

The communication center of the "Kursk" troop grouping receives inquiries from the public, which anxiously point to unknown UAVs flying over the city of Sumy. People and local media, with anxiety and often a misunderstanding of the situation, spread news and video materials claiming that Russian FPV drones are already freely circling over the regional center. We officially appeal to the local community, local media, and local authorities: flights of enemy FPV drones in the city's sky are physically impossible. What people saw with their own eyes or in the media were Ukrainian interceptor drones.

- the message states.

It is reported that they are used to protect against enemy attack UAVs such as "Shahed", "Geran", "Molniya", "Italmas", reconnaissance wings, and other deadly Russian filth.

Therefore, we ask media representatives not to succumb to hysterical moods, to verify information, to treat it critically, and in such cases to contact the communication center of the "Kursk" troop grouping.

- urged the grouping.

They later added that a video widely circulated on social media, which allegedly recorded the interception of a signal from a Russian FPV drone over the city of Sumy, is not an image of an enemy drone's operation.

This is an image from a Ukrainian interceptor drone that was hunting for enemy UAVs over the regional center. Regarding FPV quadcopters entering the airspace of Sumy, we do not rule out such an enemy capability with the help of so-called drone motherships. But the classic use of such drones from ground stations over Sumy is extremely unlikely. We also report that in the area of responsibility of the "Kursk" troop grouping, no FPV quadcopters or drone motherships were detected flying towards the settlement of Sumy. This is what we meant in the previous post.

- summarized the grouping.

Recall

In Sumy region, Russians remotely mine territories by dropping explosives from drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Sumy