The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibility

The "Kursk" troop grouping reported that no FPV quadcopters or drone motherships were detected flying towards Sumy in their area of responsibility, and the videos circulating online show Ukrainian interceptor drones. This was stated in a message from the "Kursk" troop grouping, as reported by UNN.

The communication center of the "Kursk" troop grouping receives inquiries from the public, which anxiously point to unknown UAVs flying over the city of Sumy. People and local media, with anxiety and often a misunderstanding of the situation, spread news and video materials claiming that Russian FPV drones are already freely circling over the regional center. We officially appeal to the local community, local media, and local authorities: flights of enemy FPV drones in the city's sky are physically impossible. What people saw with their own eyes or in the media were Ukrainian interceptor drones. - the message states.

It is reported that they are used to protect against enemy attack UAVs such as "Shahed", "Geran", "Molniya", "Italmas", reconnaissance wings, and other deadly Russian filth.

Therefore, we ask media representatives not to succumb to hysterical moods, to verify information, to treat it critically, and in such cases to contact the communication center of the "Kursk" troop grouping. - urged the grouping.

They later added that a video widely circulated on social media, which allegedly recorded the interception of a signal from a Russian FPV drone over the city of Sumy, is not an image of an enemy drone's operation.

This is an image from a Ukrainian interceptor drone that was hunting for enemy UAVs over the regional center. Regarding FPV quadcopters entering the airspace of Sumy, we do not rule out such an enemy capability with the help of so-called drone motherships. But the classic use of such drones from ground stations over Sumy is extremely unlikely. We also report that in the area of responsibility of the "Kursk" troop grouping, no FPV quadcopters or drone motherships were detected flying towards the settlement of Sumy. This is what we meant in the previous post. - summarized the grouping.

Recall

In Sumy region, Russians remotely mine territories by dropping explosives from drones.