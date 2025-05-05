$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
The Kremlin stated that a meeting between Putin and Trump is necessary, but there are no specifics.

Putin's spokesperson announced the need to prepare for a meeting with Trump. This requires the efforts of experts and the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington.

A meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is in many ways necessary, but must be prepared appropriately. 

This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Details

Peskov commented on whether Putin could meet with Trump in Saudi Arabia in May. 

Such a meeting is clearly on the agenda. In many ways, we believe that it is, of course, necessary. It must be properly prepared, and this requires efforts at various expert levels. This requires the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington, which have been launched and are ongoing. So far, there are no specifics on this

- Peskov said.

The press secretary of the Russian president also said that Putin has no quick trips to the Middle East scheduled.

Recall

The Kremlin expressed outrage over the invitation of Ukrainian soldiers to the parade for the Day of Victory over Nazism in Great Britain. Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov called it "disrespect for the veterans of the Second World War."

Prior to that, Peskov stated that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine about "readiness for direct negotiations".  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
