11:50 AM • 30703 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 56057 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 98739 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 114834 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 63894 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 126293 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 46808 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 83675 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53003 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107832 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
They teach to love Stalin: the occupiers organized propagandistic "historical tours" for children from Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The occupiers took Ukrainian children from Kherson region to Russia as part of the "Faces of Victory" project. The route included the Rzhev Memorial and "Stalin's Headquarters," which is part of systemic Russification.

They teach to love Stalin: the occupiers organized propagandistic "historical tours" for children from Kherson region

Occupiers from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region have once again taken Ukrainian children to Russia as part of the "Faces of Victory" project, which is positioned as educational but actually serves as a tool of ideological influence. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

The "tour" route included the Rzhev Memorial, "Stalin's Headquarters", museums in Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as the "Black Jackets" quest based on a Soviet film. Experts and human rights activists emphasize that such events have no educational value – they are aimed at imposing Soviet myths and attempting to eradicate Ukrainian national memory.

Russians will teach high school students in TOT to create propaganda from the new year - CNS15.06.25, 01:23 • 3501 view

The removal of children to such events is part of systemic Russification and qualifies as a war crime

– reports the Center for National Resistance.

The situation causes concern among the international community and Ukrainian human rights activists, as the Kremlin's propaganda practices directly affect the formation of the worldview of the younger generation.

Russians plunder history under the guise of archaeology01.08.25, 04:44 • 5428 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Kherson Oblast