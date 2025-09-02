Occupiers from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region have once again taken Ukrainian children to Russia as part of the "Faces of Victory" project, which is positioned as educational but actually serves as a tool of ideological influence. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

The "tour" route included the Rzhev Memorial, "Stalin's Headquarters", museums in Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as the "Black Jackets" quest based on a Soviet film. Experts and human rights activists emphasize that such events have no educational value – they are aimed at imposing Soviet myths and attempting to eradicate Ukrainian national memory.

The removal of children to such events is part of systemic Russification and qualifies as a war crime – reports the Center for National Resistance.

The situation causes concern among the international community and Ukrainian human rights activists, as the Kremlin's propaganda practices directly affect the formation of the worldview of the younger generation.

