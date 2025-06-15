$41.490.00
Russians will teach high school students in TOT to create propaganda from the new year - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Russia is building a network of media schools on the basis of captured Ukrainian schools. There, high school students will be taught to create "content" to order and study "journalism" for Kremlin media.

Russians will teach high school students in TOT to create propaganda from the new year - CNS

The Russians are building a network of so-called media schools, which will operate on the basis of captured Ukrainian schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

According to the Kremlin's plan, high school students will learn to create "content" on topics they receive from the Russians, and study "journalism"

- the statement reads.

The CNS noted that in this way the enemy is trying to cultivate new personnel for the Kremlin's media. "After all, today the editorial offices of such media still consist mainly of Russians and are directly managed by Moscow" - added the Center for National Resistance.

Let us remind you

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, collaborators are being instructed on soft Russification. They are taught how to introduce Russian values and impose the "Russian world" model.

In Melitopol, the occupiers are giving water only with a Russian passport - CNS 08.06.25, 06:36 • 4218 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
