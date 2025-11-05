Russian propaganda continues to spread claims about its alleged readiness to "ensure the departure of journalists" to Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupyansk. The Kremlin accuses Ukraine of "hindering" this initiative, trying to create the appearance of the Russian side's "openness."

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian dictator, stated that foreign media show "very great interest" in the initiative of "journalists' departure." According to him, it is Ukraine that allegedly hinders the implementation of Putin's proposal to "hide the difficult situation of its troops."

"Such rhetoric is another propaganda machination of the Kremlin, aimed at creating the illusion of Russia's 'humanity and peacefulness' and accusing Ukraine of obstructing Russian quasi-humanitarian proposals," the post says.

It is also reported that the invitation to German journalists to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk was sent by Volodymyr Serhiyenko, a former assistant to Yevhen Schmidt, a deputy of the German party "Alternative for Germany." According to open data, he could have been recruited by the FSB and carried out tasks of Russian special services under the guise of journalistic activity.

