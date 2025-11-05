ukenru
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The Kremlin is once again speculating on the topic of "journalistic trips" to front-line cities in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The Russians have once again begun to speculate on the possibility of international journalists traveling to the front, in particular, they are announcing permission to safely enter Pokrovsk.

The Kremlin is once again speculating on the topic of "journalistic trips" to front-line cities in Ukraine

Russian propaganda continues to spread claims about its alleged readiness to "ensure the departure of journalists" to Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupyansk. The Kremlin accuses Ukraine of "hindering" this initiative, trying to create the appearance of the Russian side's "openness."

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian dictator, stated that foreign media show "very great interest" in the initiative of "journalists' departure." According to him, it is Ukraine that allegedly hinders the implementation of Putin's proposal to "hide the difficult situation of its troops."

"Such rhetoric is another propaganda machination of the Kremlin, aimed at creating the illusion of Russia's 'humanity and peacefulness' and accusing Ukraine of obstructing Russian quasi-humanitarian proposals," the post says.

It is also reported that the invitation to German journalists to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk was sent by Volodymyr Serhiyenko, a former assistant to Yevhen Schmidt, a deputy of the German party "Alternative for Germany." According to open data, he could have been recruited by the FSB and carried out tasks of Russian special services under the guise of journalistic activity.

Recall:

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reports on the intensification of Russian psychological operations against Ukraine on Polish territory. The goal is to sow fear and create the impression of "danger" for Ukrainians staying in Poland.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alternative for Germany
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Poland