Kremlin has not confirmed the transfer to the US of a list of demands regarding an agreement to end the war against Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that he cannot confirm the information about the transfer by the US of a list of demands for ending the war. At the same time, he confirmed the visit of American negotiators to Russia.
"No, I cannot confirm or comment on this. I can only reiterate that [there is] a huge amount of information that does not correspond to reality, which only in small parts corresponds to reality," Peskov said.
At the same time, Peskov confirmed that American negotiators are heading to Russia. Relevant contacts are planned with them. A Gulfstream G650ER aircraft, carrying Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, has already crossed the border, Russian media reported.
According to Russian media, Trump's special envoy Witkoff's plane landed in "Vnukovo" in Moscow.
Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian leadership to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine. After that, Putin will hold an international telephone conversation, Peskov said.
Peskov also said that a telephone conversation took place yesterday between Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz and Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov.
Earlier, Reuters reported, citing its sources, that Russia had presented the United States with a list of demands for an agreement to end the war against Ukraine and reset relations with Washington.