The Kremlin believes that the statements of the German Chancellor are dissonant, as the "peace process" is fragile

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the statements of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He stated that negotiations on the settlement of the Russian war in Ukraine are at a "fragile" level and added about a possible escalation.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The peace process regarding Ukraine is only just beginning and is in a very fragile state, and Merz's statements are dissonant with it - Peskov said. Earlier, he formulated a response regarding the statements of Germany.

If Merz's statements regarding the increase in the range of missiles supplied to Ukraine are true, then this is an escalation, - said the Kremlin spokesman.

Let us remind you

Friedrich Merz stated that Western efforts to cease fire in Ukraine have not yielded results.

The German Chancellor also stated about lifting restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory.