The keeper was elected chairman of the football association of Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, has been elected the new head of the regional football association. The decision was made during the VII Conference based on the results of the delegates' voting.
The Odesa Regional Football Association has a new head. It is the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
Odesa Regional Football Association is a regional public sports union founded on November 21, 1991. It is a collective member of the Ukrainian Football Association. The main goal of its activities is to promote the development and popularization of football in Odesa region.